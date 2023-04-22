The Hunter is undergoing an evolution.
The region's businesses are having a national and international impact. Its deep energy expertise has provided the foundation for a new generation of innovation. Its thriving manufacturing ecosystem is developing and deploying cleantech solutions that the local and global economy need to achieve net zero targets.
At the 2022 Hunter Innovation Festival, Beyond Zero Emissions and Out of the Square began documenting stories of how innovative local businesses - the "Power Players" - are driving this energy evolution. Together, we will be releasing these inspiring stories via a new video series, Newcastle and the Hunter's Energy Evolution, which will show how the rapid shift towards a clean economy is happening now.
Here are some examples of the local businesses driving the Hunter to become the electric motor of the Australian economy. The series started with a showcase of cleantech companies at the 2022 Hunter Innovation Festival.
On display at Newcastle City Hall was Janus Electric's electrified Western Star truck. The prime mover has a 600 kilometre range and interchangeable batteries that take just three minutes. Batteries can be charged from rooftop solar without any need for grid upgrades.
Janus's technology can slash transport costs, reduce pollution and eliminate the need for imported diesel. It is a fast, efficient solution to decarbonise Australian trucking that can be deployed right now.
Other companies featured in the series include energy-intensive steel bar manufacturer, Milltech Martin Bright, which aims to be net zero by 2030; SwitchDin, whose software aggregates rooftop solar, batteries and electric vehicles into virtual power plants, enabling efficient coordination and services to the grid; and BME, which is creating battery operated hard rock underground mining vehicles.
These and other Hunter companies are commercialising the products and technologies that the world needs now.
The video series also captures the Hunter's strength in collaboration, which has made the region a hotspot for energy storage solutions.
Energy Renaissance is a lithium-ion battery manufacturer in Tomago. It's also working hard for energy independence, with a goal to capture the full value chain from Australian critical minerals to Australian-made batteries. The company is building our sovereign manufacturing capability to create Australian jobs and move away from "digging and shipping".
Jessica Allen is also featured in the series. She leads the Energy Doctoral Training Program at the University of Newcastle, which brings together academics and industry so that PhD research is directed to critical problems that industry needs to solve now.
MGA Thermal's story demonstrates the value of the university's close ties with industry. MGA's Thermal bricks have caught the attention of companies such as Toshiba and Shell. The bricks can act as a battery for grid storage and replace coal in thermal power stations. It is a critical technology to decarbonise manufacturing in processes that typically need gas.
Almost all of these businesses see the Port of Newcastle as the linchpin that can enable the Hunter to diversify and remain an energy superpower in a zero-emissions world.
The port itself is internationally recognised for its plans to establish a clean energy hub, and we are pleased to include the port as a 'Power Player' in our video series.
This video series just scratches the surface. There are so many other Hunter stories still to be told. Companies such as Kardinia Energy, Allegro Energy, Diffuse Energy, have developed cleantech that has an important role to play locally and globally.
The Hunter has a skilled workforce and industry-embedded research. It has a thriving ecosystem of companies that are the backbone of our economic future. It has a world class university, an expanding port, critical rail and road infrastructure.
The NSW Government has recognised these strengths and announced the Hunter as one of its two Clean Manufacturing Precincts, which is an efficient policy to diversify exports, decarbonise industry, and deliver community benefit.
To fully realise this opportunity for the region, it's time for the federal government to step up and establish a Hunter-based Renewable Energy Industrial Precinct that scales the work of these Power Players and fully grasps the opportunity of the zero emissions economy.
