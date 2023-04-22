WHETHER it's a high tea, brunch or breakfast in bed hampers, there is something to suit everyone for Mother's Day across Newcastle and the Hunter.
Mother's Day falls on May 14 this year, which means there are three weeks left to organise an occasion to spoil mum.
High tea events are always a favourite and there are plenty to choose from, including Ms Mary at Crystalbrook's decadent offering.
Ms Mary hosts three high tea sessions on Mother's Day which includes a strawberry mocktail on arrival, unlimited T2 tea, Sprocket Single Origin coffee and a take-home gift. The cost is $89 per person.
If she prefers a tipple with her high tea, book a table at Earp Distilling Co's Mother's Day event held in collaboration with local cake wizard Reece Hignell from Cake Boi.
The MasterChef star is teaming with the Carrington-based distillery for a three-hour high tea with a selection of sweet and savoury treats from Cake Boi. The food will be paired with tea-inspired cocktails featuring Earp spirits.
Ticket includes a tea-infused gin and tonic on arrival, freshly baked scones with jam and cream, four assorted sweet cakes and four assorted savoury bites. Tickets cost $79 per person available online via earpdistillingco.com
Cake Boi's Hamilton store will also host high tea on Mother's Day, with classic CWA-inspired bakes.
Tickets also include Floozy espresso coffee and Tea Drop tea, and a bottomless sparkling wine package is available also. Book online at cakeboi.com.au
Head to Hunter Valley wine country for voco Kirkton Park's popular high tea overlooking the hotel's rose gardens.
Available from 12 noon to 3pm, the menu includes a feast of sweet and savoury creations house-made quiche, pumpkin and feta rolls, mini beef wellington, mini chicken and mushroom filo and a selection of sandwiches.
Sweet tooths are covered with house made scones, strawberry pannacotta, red velvet cake and mixed berry macaroons. Tickets include a glass of bubbles on arrival and tea and coffee.
Enjoy a taste of old fashioned hospitality at Tocal Homestead in Paterson at their Mother's Day High Tea.
Held in the property's reception barn at 10am, the event is catered by Sprout Catering and includes scones, tea from The Tea Collective and bar service is also available. Tickets cost $65 per adult and $40 for children.
Up for a long, lazy lunch or brunch? Hunter Valley Gardens is hosting a four-course brunch from 9am to 11.30am.
All mums will receive a potted plant and tickets cost $105 per adult and $45 for children, which includes garden entry. Book online at huntervalleygardens.com.au
For those mums who enjoy a little sparkle with their brunch, Goldfish Bar at Roche Estate in Pokolbin is hosting a Mother's Day Drag and Dine Brunch.
Kicking off at 10am, the event includes bottomless bubbles and performances by the venue's resident drag queens, Abork and Enigma. Tickets cost $110 per person (suitable for over 18s only).
Art lovers can head to Paint & Sip Studios in Cooks Hill on Mother's Day for a painting class.
The teacher will guide you through the process from 2pm to 4.30pm. It's BYO, so bring along your favourite food and drinks to enjoy while you paint. Tickets cost $50 per person. Book at paintandsipstudios.com.au
For those who prefer to stay in for breakfast in bed, hampers are also available.
Praise Joe is offering a delicious hamper packed with their house-made goodies including bacon and egg quiches, cinnamon scrolls, crumpets and their famous loaded cookies for $85. Orders must be placed by May 8.
New Lambton's Euro Patisserie has also created a breakfast in bed hamper for Mother's Day. Packed with mini croissants, fruit muffins and pastries, the hamper costs $50. Order at europatisserie.com.au
