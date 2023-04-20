MORPETH'S historic River Royal Inn has hit the market.
The two-storey pub was listed for sale via expressions of interest on Thursday with Commercial Collective's Adam Leacy and Deane Moore of Moore & Moore Real Estate.
The hotel is on the market following the recent retirement of the current managers and has a guide "upwards of $1.3 million", according to Mr Leacy.
"Morpeth has been largely considered to be more of a tourist destination in the past but in recent years it has become a major township, servicing the growing nearby residential subdivisions," Mr Leacy said.
"The growth in the Morpeth area is exciting to see, especially for properties and businesses like this venue.
"Coupled with the tourist attraction that its history naturally brings, locals in the area continue to frequent their local pub."
Positioned on the main street in Morpeth, the agent said the offering includes the freehold property on a walk-in, walk-out basis including the hotel liquor license, plant and equipment.
According to CoreLogic, the hotel was last sold in 2012 for $880,000 and has changed hands seven times since 1995.
There are no poker machines on the premises.
The River Royal Inn has a long history in the area that dates back to 1818 when construction commenced on the property.
By 1876 the pub was in operation.
The River Royal Inn was restored in 2016 after a storm in early 2015 significantly damaged the historical pub.
The restoration saw many historical items uncovered during the works which are now on display throughout the inn, reflecting the rich history of the property.
The hotel includes the main bar on the lower level along with a dining area seating up to 90 patrons, a commercial kitchen, dual amenities and high bar tables.
The first floor incorporates eight guest bedrooms, including manager facilities, bathrooms, a communal kitchen and an office area.
At the rear of the building is a large beer garden with shade covering and a children's play area.
Expressions of interest close on May 11 at 4pm.
