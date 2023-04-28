Companies going bust in the construction industry is an all-too-common event as builders squeeze subcontractors on price and schedule. The CFMEU ensures that employees do not pay the price with their entitlements and recovers those entitlements for members.
In the recent Probuild collapse, the CFMEU recovered more than $100million for CFMEU EBA subcontractors and CFMEU members.
The CFMEU nationally continues to call for regulation that will ensure all companies have the financial capacity to meet their obligation to employees and creditors. This includes proper licensing and oversight of companies and improved systems to ensure that subcontractors, and as a result employees, are paid for the work they do and to ensure that entitlements are paid.
In NSW, the CFMEU continues to call for SafeWork NSW to be held to account. There are many serious safety incidents that have not been followed up by the regulator. It's unacceptable that workers continue to be maimed and killed in incidents that can be prevented if SafeWork NSW properly enforced safety laws. They are taking a feather duster at best to companies who pay no heed and continue to cut corners on safety.
The CFMEU also is campaigning for a ban on engineered stone products like kitchen benchtops made from high levels of silica.
The silica content is causing ever increasing numbers of workers to contract silicosis and other related illnesses in unprecedented numbers. The diseases are incurable and are too often a death sentence on young workers. The manufacture, importation and installation of these products needs to be banned.
Finally, we know that many members are doing it tough as the cost-of-living increases bite. High inflation is not caused by workers and the CFMEU will continue to campaign for the Federal Government and the Reserve Bank to abandon policies that will send people over the edge.
It will serve no one to push the economy into recession, workers into unemployment or place people in a position where they cannot pay their rents or mortgages while banks and other companies make shareholders rich. Ordinary people should not pay the price for corporate greed.
As we approach our next round of enterprise agreement negotiations, the increased cost of living will be a key factor. The CFMEU is determined to do its part to support our members in uncertain times.
It's time we walked the talk.- Leigh Shears
Fifteen years ago, then prime minister Kevin Rudd gave his National Apology to the Stolen Generations in a monumental acknowledgment of our government's responsibility for the deep trauma endured by Indigenous communities.
The same year the Australian government released the framework "Closing the Gap", recognising and aiming to rectify devastating discrepancies in health, life expectancy, incarceration rates and more.
This framework was a colossal failure.
Suicides, incarceration rates, the number of children in out-of-home care, and the proportion of Indigenous children who start school have worsened as the vast consequences of colonial assimilation policy continue to ripple across communities today.
Tragically, most socioeconomic outcomes for First Nations Australians have remained painfully stagnant over 15 long years since Rudd's apology.
Apologising and committing to change was a well-meaning step forward, but it was always slated to fail without genuine consultation with the community it was intended to serve.
Simply, it is Indigenous Australians who understand the challenges on the ground in their communities.
As union members, we intrinsically know how important it is to have a voice.
We seek to make arrangements in our workplace structures that ensure we're consulted before our employers make decisions that affect us.
It's estimated that just half of Indigenous Australians are empowered to vote. Numerous programs and services that have historically assisted in voter education and access have been unceremoniously quashed by previous governments.
History has taught us that, critically, we must update the Constitution to enshrine a First Nations' voice if we are to make genuine, enduring progress - progress that can't be easily dismantled and undone by future governments.
We know that 93 per cent of Australians believe that it is important for First Nations Australians to have a say in matters that affect them.
The Voice to Parliament is a manifestation of this, one that Indigenous leaders asked for in 2017 in the Uluru Statement to the Heart. This was a culmination of countless years of close consultation with community across the country.
Since 1960 when we set up our first Aboriginal Subcommittee, Hunter Workers has walked with our First Nations brothers and sisters in their struggle for reconciliation.
Now, 63 years on, we will continue our work uniting the region, campaigning for a Voice.
It is now time we walked the talk. No more symbolic gestures, no more hollow statements, no more failed policy.
As a nation, we must enshrine the right to recognition and consultation into our Constitution. We must vote yes for a Voice.
The dangers of the Australia's deadliest industry - transport - are immense, with 71 people killed on Australian roads this year alone.
As of April 17, 22 of those killed were truck drivers.
The gig economy and traditional freight industries are increasingly intersecting in ways that pose a threat to workers, transport operators and the public.
Since 2017, 11 food-delivery workers have been killed, and a recent incident involved the murder of a rideshare driver.
The gig economy is characterised by rampant exploitation and pressure to rush and make enough money while avoiding deactivation, leading to a race to the bottom.
The industry urgently needs reform to ensure safety, fairness and sustainability.
Without minimum standards in the industry, unfair competition will continue and companies committed to decent pay and conditions will be unable to continue doing the right thing.
The TWU highlights traditional freight and the devastating consequences of neglecting reform.
Companies like Scott's, Rivet Mining Services and Neway, along with 200 other transport companies, have become insolvent in the past financial year.
Scott's, which was the largest refrigerated logistics operator in Australia, could not turn a profit due to commercial pressure from wealthy clients and retailers.
The gig economy's growth threatens to obliterate the standards that the industry has built over decades, with workers competing against each other and safety standards continuing to drop.
The TWU calls on Federal Parliament to urgently enact reform to empower the Fair Work Commission to set enforceable standards in the transport industry.
Without reform, there will be a supply chain crisis, more deaths and more companies going under.
Minimum standards in the industry, including the gig economy, are crucial for safety, fairness and sustainability.
Hunter Workers has joined calls for the Fair Work Commission to increase wages by 7% for the 2.67 million workers who rely on minimum wage or award wages.
The Annual Wage Review is set to take place on July 1.
An increase of 7% or $1.50 an hour for the lowest paid would significantly improve the lives of millions of workers, without causing any significant cost to businesses, who continue to enjoy record profits.
With inflation pushing workers' real income back a decade, this pay increase is crucial for Australia's lowest paid workers, who are facing a brutal cost-of-living crisis.
Recent survey data from ACTU has shown that 37% of workers earning less than $52,000 were skipping meals in 2022.
The levels of household savings and spending have dropped dramatically over the past three months, particularly for lower-income households. Inflation for employee households is 9.3%, with prices for essential items rising fastest.
The burden of the cost-of-living crisis is also impacting on the mental health of workers, with Lifeline Australia reporting an alarming surge in demand for their services and financial assistance over the past year.
Despite claims from business groups that modest pay rises will fuel further inflation, recent research has shown that it has been price-setting behaviour and not wage growth that has driven prices beyond the RBA's target range, indicating a pay increase for low-paid workers will have no meaningful impact on inflation.
It is imperative that workers, many of whom are essential, can afford to pay their rent and other essentials like food and petrol.
If the pay of one in four Australian workers continues sliding backwards, the entire economy will suffer and stall. The spending power of workers is crucial to the survival of small businesses and the local economy.
The Fair Work Commission must ignore the unreasonable demands of employer lobby groups who seek only to bolster their bottom line to the detriment of working people.
Five disability support workers (DSWs) in the Hunter region are $25,000 better off this month after the disability union, the Australian Services Union, recovered unpaid wages.
Disability workers provide essential support to people with disability and are generally funded through the Federal Government's National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).
However, a recent Deloitte Report found one in 10 NDIS service providers are pocketing between $7 and $20 every hour by underpaying essential workers.
The NDIS Minister has announced a Federal Government crackdown on fraud within the NDIS. There must be an end to wage theft and the exploitation of NDIS participants.
The Australian Services Union is calling for NDIS pricing that supports more permanent jobs, ongoing and accredited training to build meaningful careers in the NDIS and the introduction of portable entitlements, including portable long service leave.
"We want the NDIS to be the best it can be, and we are calling on the Government to make improvements so that the NDIS can live up to its promise," Branch Secretary Angus McFarland said.
Union members are holding a national week of action in June where workers will join with NDIS participants and providers.
Last year, more than 250 local workers, NDIS participants and residents rallied in Newcastle for a better NDIS and the Australian Services Union will be taking action again in June to make sure the new Government hears the important message.
The Australian Services Union represent members at disability providers including Samaritans, Life Without Barriers, Aruma, HireUp, Mable, St Vincent de Paul, Ability Options, Lifestyle Solutions, LiveBetter, Flourish, Disability Services Australia, Challenge Community Services, The Benevolent Society, Achieve Australia, New Horizons and many more.
"As one of the fastest-growing unions in Australia. we represent all disability workers whether you work for a large organisation or you are a sole trader. Any organisation big or small, we are your union," Angus said.
The Australian Services Union also represents workers in the community sector including homelessness, youth and women's services.
The Australian Services Union is calling on the newly elected NSW government to introduce portable entitlements and longer funding terms to secure permanent work and careers in the sector.
"ASU members are protected at work with insurance, expert workplace advice, free professional development and training," Angus said.
"The Australian Services Union is always by your side - and provides exclusive member benefits like discounts on groceries and petrol."
Disability and community workers can join the Australian Services Union - find out more at asu.org.au.
With a new State Government in power, we have the chance to catch up and make sure our wages keep up with the rising cost of living.
Our members play essential, critical roles in the NSW public sector. They don't deserve to go backwards.
The good news is that the new State Government has listened to your union, the PSA, and agreed to scrap the Liberal-National Coalition's unfair wages cap.
The PSA knows your bills are increasing, yet your wages have not kept up. We will push the NSW Government to give members a real pay rise.
With a new government in power, your union is fighting to reinstate the Industrial Relations Commission (IRC) to become a totally independent umpire.
We want the IRC to once again be an independent court of law that can exercise its powers to award you fair wages and conditions.
Historically, the IRC decided fair wage rises based on changes in government efficiency, such as work value. The IRC should be allowed to return to this role, free from government interference.
The State Government has already given your union a commitment to cut our schools' dependence on short-term, insecure work.
Now it is time for the rest of the public sector to follow.
Short-term contracts, casual roles and temporary agency hire have been eating away at job security for over a decade. The lack of secure, ongoing roles must be addressed if we are to enjoy a full and rewarding life.
The State Government needs to scrap the "Efficiency Dividend", which is simply just a fancy term for cuts to public sector jobs and budgets.
Under the Efficiency Dividend, your employer is forced to find ways to do more with less.
Every year, agencies are required to reduce costs by three per cent.
Let's have a public sector that puts the community first.
The modern form of May Day could be said to have its beginnings in the US in the 1880s.
In those times, six-day day working weeks and working days of 10 hours or more were common.
In 1884 the workers movement in the US declared the 1st May 1886 as the date for the establishment of an eight-hour day.
On that day, and following days, there were huge demonstrations across the US in favour of this objective and deadly battles in the streets in the city of Chicago. This resulted in four of the workers' leaders being arrested and hanged in 1887.
This led to the workers choosing 1st May 1890 as the day for a national strike for an eight-hour day.
In 1889 representatives of these workers went to Paris and reported their struggle to the Congress of the 2nd Socialist International which was attended by workers representatives from around the world.
This Congress decided to adopt the 1st May 1890 for an International demonstration. It has been held close to that day ever since.
In Australia, the movement for an eight-hour day was pursued from the mid-1850s onwards and, despite shameful opposition from employers, courts and legislation, gradually gained the objectives over a number of decades.
In Newcastle from the early 1880s, there were annual processions organised by the eight-hour day movement to publicise the issue, and for many decades this was the main working-class procession in Newcastle, usually occurring each October.
These processions saw unions parade down one of the main streets with elaborate banners and large floats depicting the nature of their particular work and skills.
The parade would usually finish in one of the sports grounds where there were speeches, sporting events, and children's events.
However, around the time of WWI, and the events of 1917, there was a new working-class militancy developing and it was then that the popularity of May Day came to the forefront.
By the early 1920s, the Eight-Hour Day procession was being replaced by May Day processions throughout the Hunter Valley which by 1930 was the main annual event highlighting political and industrial themes.
Of course, these days the demands of the workers' movement in Newcastle and around Australia focus on a broad range of issues, some recurring and some current.
In the processions now we can see demands for safe working conditions, job security, equal pay, opposition to privatisation, proper funding for health and education, support for peace, the environment, and much more. Modern May Day processions involve workers marching behind their banners, pipe bands, brass bands, songs, chants and posters.
In the current economic circumstances where austerity, inequality of wealth and threat of war is rampant, the workforce is under great stress and the solidarity and leadership shown by the union movement and the supporting community is reflected in the May Day demonstration and associated events.
In recent years, mental health and wellbeing have gained increasing recognition as essential components of overall health.
This recognition is particularly important in the workplace, where many individuals spend up to a third of their lives. However, many businesses are still failing to adequately invest in the mental health and wellbeing of workers.
This failure to prioritise mental health leads to devastating and preventable consequences, such as suicide, psychological injuries, burnout, and debilitating mental health conditions.
A recent survey conducted by Beyond Blue revealed that nearly one in three Australian workers experience high levels of psychological distress in their workplace.
The Australian Institute found that between 15 per cent and 45 per cent of mental illness among employed people is linked to workplace factors and stresses.
It is not surprising that stress-related workers' compensation claims have doubled in recent years.
Every worker deserves to work in an environment that supports their mental health and wellbeing, and employers have a responsibility to provide this.
Furthermore, investing in workers' welfare is good for business and the economy. A healthy and happy workforce is more productive, engaged and creative.
Australian businesses lose around $6.5 billion each year by failing to provide early intervention and treatment for employees with mental health conditions. The total costs to society add up to more than $15.8 billion.
Employers can take several steps towards creating a mentally healthy workplace, such as implementing an Employee Assistance program from a quality provider like Hunterlink.
Hunterlink is passionate about promoting workplace mental health. They offer a 24/7 counselling helpline (1800 554 654), training resources for workers and their managers, and Critical Incident Response Services. The team can provide welfare checks and are ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) trained.
Workers - are you protected through your bank?
Life can be unpredictable, for better or worse. We appreciate the good times but also recognise there will be challenges and misfortunes beyond our control.
Job uncertainty is something that can affect any of us during our working lives. With the higher cost of living and increased interest rates, it's now more important than ever to have a plan that will safeguard your money.
The reality of financial hardship during industrial action and other workplace calamities is something we're never fully prepared for, but there is a way to protect you and your family - with help from the team at Unity Bank.
Unity Bank's Worker Support Package (1) can enable you to gain the most from your finances and assist you during difficult times in your workplace or community.
It's now more important than ever to have a plan that will safeguard your money.
If you're involved in a protected industrial action, Unity Bank's Protected Action Clause (1) allows eligible members to defer loan repayments for up to 12 months (2) during the course of the industrial action.
For those seeking the benefits of the Protected Action Clause but don't have their home loan with Unity Bank, refinance is available. Speak with one of Unity Bank's home loan refinance officers and challenge them to save you money with a lower interest rate (3).
Along with the Protected Action Clause, Unity Bank offers a great break for first-home buyers as part of their First Home Guarantee (4). Eligible members can purchase their first home with a deposit from just 5 per cent and without the big cost of lender's mortgage insurance.
Further to this, they will also waive any establishment, valuation and Unity Bank legal fees (5) to help make the dream of owning your first home a reality.
Unity Bank is also an approved lender under the Australian Government's Family Home Guarantee (4), assisting eligible single parents with at least one dependant to purchase their own family home. Eligible members can start with just a 2 per cent deposit and avoid thousands of dollars in lenders mortgage insurance costs.
Establishment, evaluation and legal fees are also waived (5), and an express home loan service is available.
Unity Bank remains committed to meeting the needs of their members during life's ups and downs.
Unity Bank also offers financial support when you and your family need it most with their Community Support Loan (1). A special personal loan of up to $10,000 can be applied for to relieve financial hardship during a recognised industrial action or community calamity.
For more information on Unity Bank's Worker Support Package (1) and other services, phone 0400 928 819 or (02) 4929 7615, or visit unitybank.com.au. See the ad below for conditions for these special benefits.
September 2022 saw more than 70 delegates attend the AMIEU Newcastle, Northern and Tasmanian Branch Delegates conference and Training.
Conducted over two days, the usually annual conference was back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Delegates from Newcastle, Northern NSW and Tasmania relished the chance to get back together and discuss, plan and empower each other to continue the job of representing their workmates and fighting for better pay and conditions.
Delegates came from as far north as Casino, Lismore and Inverell from the red-meat processing and dairy/cold-storage sector to as far south as Tasmania red-meat processing and as close as Tamworth, Beresfield and Lisarow white-meat processing sectors.
The delegates were treated to training in a range of topics from Australian Manufacturing Workers Union (AMWU) trainer and long-term organiser Todd Nickle.
Delegates reported they received a lot from the training and are looking forward to what they can help members achieve at their worksites.
The conference always concludes with the presentation of the Julie Graham Award for most Outstanding Delegate.
Julie was a committee of management member, life member and long-term delegate at Baiada Beresfield who sadly passed away in 2014 but her legacy of being a hard-nosed delegate lives on.
The 2022 Outstanding Delegate award was shared between Rose Gill, a delegate at NCMC Casino since 2015, and Sharlene McNamara, a delegate at Baiada Beresfield since 2018.
Rose works in the boning room at NCMC and is very active in looking after new starters and younger workers in what can be a real eye opener for new workers in the meat industry.
Rose is also a very active member of the EBA committee and will be a strong presence during discussions this year.
Sharlene works on the fillet line at Baiada Beresfield and is a very strong advocate for equal rights in her workplace.
In August 2022, Sharlene was a part of the ACTU delegation to Canberra to meet with ministers of the newly elected Albanese Government.
Sharlene stressed to ministers how important SAME JOB SAME PAY is to labour-hire workers in the food-processing sector.
After years of poor handling of the state's transport system, it's time to focus on building a better, more accessible transport system for the people of NSW, the Rail, Tram and Bus Union says.
RTBU NSW Secretary, Alex Claassens, says the previous NSW Liberal government oversaw countless poor transport decisions, ranging from privatisation of our buses to the procurement of transport assets from overseas that were unsafe and incompatible with the state's existing infrastructure.
"The previous NSW government's handling of transport was atrocious, there's no question about that," Mr Claassens said.
"But rather than dwell on poor decisions of the past, we now need to focus on what changes can be made to ensure the people of NSW get the quality transport system they deserve.
"One of the key areas of focus in ensuring we develop a world-class transport system needs to be bringing back our local transport manufacturing industry so that we can get quality transport assets built here by local workers who are building transport assets for our local conditions."
Mr Claassens said that by utilising the local manufacturing skills already available in areas like the Hunter and the Illawarra, we would avoid many of the issues we've seen in transport over the recent years.
"The whole debacle with the New Intercity Fleet stemmed from two main things - the previous NSW Liberal government's desire to axe decent jobs from the public transport sector and their interest in putting cost cutting ahead of safety and quality by sourcing off-the-shelf trains from overseas.
"Putting aside the fact that the mess they made of the whole situation meant that it ended up being an incredibly costly exercise anyway, by simply speaking with local experts about the safety implications of the trains' designs and utilising a manufacturing base in NSW at the outset, the government would have avoided the mess it made with the New Intercity Fleet.
"The same could also be said for Sydney's trams which were found to be riddled with cracks, the ferries that can't go in waves, and the trains purchased from overseas that couldn't fit on the system.
"Building them here and having a local manufacturing industry available to maintain the assets is a no-brainer. It creates jobs and will ensure we get the quality product we need."
Mr Claassens said the new Labor Government in NSW has a big task to deliver the quality, accessible, reliable and affordable transport system commuters deserve.
"The previous government made a real mess of our transport system, but finger pointing won't get us anywhere - we need the new Labor Government to step up and start fixing the mess.
"Backing local transport manufacturing would be a good start, as would fixing the bus privatisation debacle and unravelling the dodgy mess that is the Transport Asset Holding Entity.
"The people of NSW have been forced to endure a transport mess for the last few years, but we deserve and need to demand better from here on in."
Teachers and support staff in Catholic and independent schools, early childhood centres and post-secondary colleges in the Hunter region are represented by the Independent Education Union.
Full-time IEU organisers are based in our Newcastle office, in Telford Street, to assist members in the region.
The IEU advocates for better pay and conditions for all our members. We also provide a professional voice through representation, social media and advocacy.
The IEU can help you with your workplace problems, sort out issues with incorrect payments (the IEU recovered more than $15.5 million for members over the last five years), and provides a strong network of industrially and socially aware teachers and support staff.
You may have seen the IEU out on the streets in your neighbourhood this year campaigning for better pay for Catholic school teachers.
Last May Catholic teachers and support staff held a strike in Wickham Park, demanding better pay and working conditions commensurate with increased job demands of the past two decades.
In June, in a remarkable display of unity, the IEU and Teachers Federation organised joint strike action, to draw attention to the ongoing issues plaguing both government and non-government schools in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley.
Thousands of teachers from across the region flooded Civic Park, demanding better working conditions and fair pay.
The protest, under the banners of 'More Than Thanks' and 'Hear Our Voice'; served as a powerful reminder of the vital role that teachers and support staff play in society and the urgent need for their voices to be heard.
To raise public awareness about the teacher shortage crisis and resulting impact on students, the IEU's 'Teachers Shortage Truck' made stops across Newcastle and the Hunter Valley.
The IEU is fighting to address the long-standing issues of teacher pay, which has failed to keep up with the pay of other professionals, and the unsustainable workload of teachers.
The Mining and Energy Union's long-standing campaign for Same Job Same Pay is one big step closer and it is now more important than ever that workers join the union and the fight for better wages and conditions.
The Federal Labor Government is consulting on Same Job Same Pay with a commitment to introduce legislation in coming months.
Why is it important? Simple. Same Job Same Pay will stop mining companies paying labour-hire workers less than the permanents they work next to.
For too long, weak workplace laws have allowed mining companies to outsource large parts of the permanent mining workforce and replace them with contractors, doing the same job but on worse pay and conditions.
Labour-hire mineworkers are hard-working and deserve to be employed on the industry standards fought and won by mineworkers over many years.
Same Job Same Pay laws would remove the financial incentive for companies to outsource permanent jobs and give more mineworkers the chance for permanent jobs and conditions.
It's not going to be all smooth sailing. Some of Australia's biggest and most powerful companies are going to be pressuring the Government to bring in watered-down laws so that they can continue to exploit the labour-hire rort.
We need to make sure that the Government brings in the strongest laws possible that are workable and meet their intended purpose. The best way to do that is for as many workers as possible to back the campaign and to join the union.
Legislative change needs to be backed up by strong workplaces where workers stand together to achieve fair outcomes - in Parliament and in the workplace.
The Mining and Energy Union Northern Mining and NSW Energy District covers coal industry workers north of Sydney, including Central Coast, Newcastle, Hunter Valley and Gunnedah Basin.
We cover power industry workers across NSW and welcome mining and energy employees and contractors.
After more than a decade-long fight to have their voices heard, nurses and midwives can see a path forward in their fight to secure long-overdue staffing reform.
In recent years, sustained understaffing and undervaluing of nurses and midwives in NSW has led to workers reducing their clinical hours, changing roles, moving interstate, or leaving the profession altogether.
To stress the gravity of these issues, overworked and underpaid workers, supported by the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA), took historic strike action throughout 2022.
Hitting the streets and airwaves across the state, public sector nurses, midwives and their supporters campaigned to bring to light the challenging and dangerous understaffing, rising workloads and excessive overtime they have faced.
In response, NSW Labor has committed to reform in five key areas: emergency departments, general wards, critical care, maternity and multi-purpose services.
The plan could not come sooner. In March, data obtained from a Government Information Public Access (GIPA) application of the current rostering system found that between January 2019 and October 2022, close to 500,000 nursing hours were not delivered.
Following prolonged inaction from the Perrottet Liberal-National government, Labor's plan was effectively given the green light by the voting public when they were swept into power at the March state election.
For the frontline healthcare workers who are the lifeblood of our state's healthcare system, it was a significant win and move towards meaningful reform.
NSWNMA General Secretary, Shaye Candish, believes the commitments will help futureproof the workforce and offer a safer environment after 12 years of neglect under the previous government.
"Provided these commitments are implemented accurately and in close consultation with nurses, midwives and their union, we can turn these staffing issues around and restore confidence back into the health system", Ms Candish said.
"An increased awareness of the challenges facing nurses and midwives, and timely government intervention to address those issues, will help attract and retain the highest quality nurses and midwives.
"This will ensure that their highly valued skills are deployed inside a NSW hospital.
"The next few months are shaping up as a particularly crucial time in the healthcare system and we are also very much looking forward to the abolishment of the decade-old public sector wage cap.
"We have momentum in the healthcare fight and we will be looking to keep this up as we hold the government to account on delivering on these promises," Ms Candish said.
Maritime workers living and working in the Hunter and Central Coast are excited by the opportunities and long-term industry development that will come from implementation of Renewable Energy Zones along our coastline.
With Newcastle's existing maritime infrastructure, world-class manufacturing expertise and our proximity to energy transmission networks, the large-scale offshore wind projects that are on the horizon will ensure sustainable and rewarding employment for waterfront workers and seafarers in the region for generations to come.
"We have the skills and the resources to manufacture, build and install clean energy infrastructure in our own region for the betterment of the whole nation," said the MUA's Newcastle Branch Secretary, Glen Williams.
"Maritime workers know that the future of our energy needs will be delivered by an ever-increasing mix of renewable energy, but we need to ensure this delivers local employment opportunities and maximises local content on the way through," Mr Williams said.
While the Renewable Energy Zones were legislated in 2021, detailed plans are now being put forward by industry that indicate the volume of investment expected in coming years.
"We have a massive opportunity to eventually be using locally manufactured infrastructure and equipment built on the shores of strategically located ports, like Newcastle for example, which can be installed and maintained by locally flagged and crewed vessels," Mr Williams said.
"The opportunities and the work this investment will deliver will provide generations of well paid, skilled jobs for our members.
"That's on top of the utility-scale battery storage equipment, solar arrays and onshore wind turbine equipment that will come through our ports as more and more of these renewable energy projects come to life," he said.
In February 2023, the Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen stood alongside Maritime Union officials, local Labor MPs and the Newcastle Lord Mayor, Nuatali Nelmes, to announce a major offshore renewable energy proposal taking in a large area off the Port of Newcastle reaching from Norah Head to Port Stephens.
The MUA believes that the development of significant offshore wind installations near Newcastle's harbour provides an opportunity to secure a Just Transition for Australian workers and communities that have until now wholly depended on coal.
"We have the grid infrastructure, the port capacity and most importantly the skilled workforce to make this happen," Mr Williams said.
"We want to ensure the port infrastructure, specialised vessels, the skilled crane operators, the seafarers and the trades are available to build and install these turbines safely, efficiently and quickly.
"We also strongly believe in the potential for Australian workers to start building more of these parts locally so that Australian content is maximised at every step of the supply."
The Hunter has been a manufacturing powerhouse for generations. Manufacturing workers have enjoyed good local jobs and supported their families and communities.
That way of life has been less certain in the past decade, as Liberal governments chose to offshore the builds of our essential public transport infrastructure.
The AMWU is campaigning to change this status quo and ensure we build our public transport locally. That's why we relaunched our Build Them Here campaign in the lead-up to this year's state election.
NSW needs to rethink the way public transport purchases are handled. The decision to end public transport manufacturing in NSW cost at least 4000 transport manufacturing jobs and gave NSW commuters public transport that was not fit for purpose. There were the unsafe trains that didn't fit the tracks, unusable ferries and cracked trams.
The Liberals claimed offshoring was better value. But many of these projects were delayed and overbudget, with cost blowouts of 40-50 per cent. We don't know how much has been spent to fix the safety issues that have emerged in the Emerald Class ferries, the inner west trams and New Intercity rail fleet.
We can build quality trains, ferries, buses and light rail vehicles right here in NSW. Many AMWU members in the Hunter use their skills to make trains and other vehicles for the private sector. They clearly have the skills to build and maintain public transport assets.
What we need now is government support to change procurement policies and require our transport assets to be built in NSW by local workers, using local products.
There are signs of change with the new government. Labor has committed to building the next generation of the Tangara commuter trains locally. This commitment follows years of pressure from the AMWU, including the Build Them Here campaign.
As part of the Build Them Here campaign, the AMWU secured signed pledges from candidates and MPs, including several in the Hunter region. By signing the pledges, MPs are committing to introduce procurement policies that ensure our public transport is designed, built and maintained here in NSW.
The pledge also calls on governments to prioritise the safety and reliability of public transport, and for increased investment in TAFE to ensure we have the skilled workforce that is needed to build things here.
Now that Labor is in government, we expect the MPs who signed the pledge to honour their commitments and work with us to make sure we can build our public transport assets here.
AMWU members are ready to use their skills and young workers are ready to start a trade - they just need a government that will back them and build things here again. Let's get it done!
Hunter teachers were at the forefront of the NSW Teachers Federation's More Than Thanks campaign that helped secure the removal of the Perrottet government at the March state election, a step towards improving teaching and learning conditions in public education classrooms.
Thanks to the efforts of Federation members across the state, voters recognised the perilous position of the teaching profession and rejected the Perrottet government.
At strikes on 7 December, 2021, then 4 May, 30 June and the 2 November (for TAFE staff) in 2022, Federation members rallied to make it clear to parents and the wider community that the former government had no workable policy to fix the growing shortage of teachers.
Teachers across the Hunter turned up in the thousands to send a really strong message that our teachers and our students deserve so much more.
Federation regional organiser Jack Galvin-Waight said: "The teacher shortages are crippling our schools with more than 55 per cent of vacancies in country areas like Muswellbrook, Merriwa and throughout the Hunter.
"Members don't take industrial action lightly but the extent of the shortages and disruptions to student learning meant that teachers were left with no alternative.
"The shortages are negatively impacting every student and every teacher, every day. If we don't act now, our children won't have quality education in the future.
"Our students deserve a fully staffed and resourced public education system, and our teachers deserve more than thanks."
By the end of 2022, the Education Department's own figures were showing that the number of vacant permanent teaching positions in NSW had increased to more than 3000.
Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos said the previous government had no coherent strategy to fix the shortage, fill the 3000 vacant permanent positions and recruit the additional 11,000 teachers needed, at a minimum, to meet demand over the next decade.
"The workloads of teachers are unmanageable and the government's 12-year wages cap means the salary they earn doesn't reflect the skills or responsibilities they have.
"Labor, as well as the Greens, recognised the perilous position that the teaching profession is in and announced policies designed to address unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries, and improve school resourcing."
Mr Gavrielatos welcomed the election of the Minns Government.
"The clear defeat of the Perrottet government puts an end to deliberate neglect and denial, which has left our schools and TAFE in a state of crisis.
"Federation is ready to work with the Minns Government to urgently address the unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries of teachers that are responsible for the teacher shortage crisis and begin the implementation of NSW Labor's commitments of greater support and funding for public schools and TAFE," Mr Gavrielatos said.