Public teachers want more than thanks

Hunter teachers were at the forefront of the NSW Teachers Federation's More Than Thanks campaign that helped secure the removal of the Perrottet government at the March state election, a step towards improving teaching and learning conditions in public education classrooms.

Thanks to the efforts of Federation members across the state, voters recognised the perilous position of the teaching profession and rejected the Perrottet government.

At strikes on 7 December, 2021, then 4 May, 30 June and the 2 November (for TAFE staff) in 2022, Federation members rallied to make it clear to parents and the wider community that the former government had no workable policy to fix the growing shortage of teachers.

Teachers across the Hunter turned up in the thousands to send a really strong message that our teachers and our students deserve so much more.

Federation regional organiser Jack Galvin-Waight said: "The teacher shortages are crippling our schools with more than 55 per cent of vacancies in country areas like Muswellbrook, Merriwa and throughout the Hunter.



"Members don't take industrial action lightly but the extent of the shortages and disruptions to student learning meant that teachers were left with no alternative.

"The shortages are negatively impacting every student and every teacher, every day. If we don't act now, our children won't have quality education in the future.



"Our students deserve a fully staffed and resourced public education system, and our teachers deserve more than thanks."

By the end of 2022, the Education Department's own figures were showing that the number of vacant permanent teaching positions in NSW had increased to more than 3000.

Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos said the previous government had no coherent strategy to fix the shortage, fill the 3000 vacant permanent positions and recruit the additional 11,000 teachers needed, at a minimum, to meet demand over the next decade.

"The workloads of teachers are unmanageable and the government's 12-year wages cap means the salary they earn doesn't reflect the skills or responsibilities they have.

"Labor, as well as the Greens, recognised the perilous position that the teaching profession is in and announced policies designed to address unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries, and improve school resourcing."

Ready to work with Labor Government

Mr Gavrielatos welcomed the election of the Minns Government.

"The clear defeat of the Perrottet government puts an end to deliberate neglect and denial, which has left our schools and TAFE in a state of crisis.

"Federation is ready to work with the Minns Government to urgently address the unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries of teachers that are responsible for the teacher shortage crisis and begin the implementation of NSW Labor's commitments of greater support and funding for public schools and TAFE," Mr Gavrielatos said.