Hunter teachers were at the forefront of the NSW Teachers Federation's More Than Thanks campaign that helped secure the removal of the Perrottet government at the March state election, a step towards improving teaching and learning conditions in public education classrooms.
Thanks to the efforts of Federation members across the state, voters recognised the perilous position of the teaching profession and rejected the Perrottet government.
At strikes on 7 December, 2021, then 4 May, 30 June and the 2 November (for TAFE staff) in 2022, Federation members rallied to make it clear to parents and the wider community that the former government had no workable policy to fix the growing shortage of teachers.
Teachers across the Hunter turned up in the thousands to send a really strong message that our teachers and our students deserve so much more.
Federation regional organiser Jack Galvin-Waight said: "The teacher shortages are crippling our schools with more than 55 per cent of vacancies in country areas like Muswellbrook, Merriwa and throughout the Hunter.
"Members don't take industrial action lightly but the extent of the shortages and disruptions to student learning meant that teachers were left with no alternative.
"The shortages are negatively impacting every student and every teacher, every day. If we don't act now, our children won't have quality education in the future.
"Our students deserve a fully staffed and resourced public education system, and our teachers deserve more than thanks."
By the end of 2022, the Education Department's own figures were showing that the number of vacant permanent teaching positions in NSW had increased to more than 3000.
Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos said the previous government had no coherent strategy to fix the shortage, fill the 3000 vacant permanent positions and recruit the additional 11,000 teachers needed, at a minimum, to meet demand over the next decade.
"The workloads of teachers are unmanageable and the government's 12-year wages cap means the salary they earn doesn't reflect the skills or responsibilities they have.
"Labor, as well as the Greens, recognised the perilous position that the teaching profession is in and announced policies designed to address unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries, and improve school resourcing."
Mr Gavrielatos welcomed the election of the Minns Government.
"The clear defeat of the Perrottet government puts an end to deliberate neglect and denial, which has left our schools and TAFE in a state of crisis.
"Federation is ready to work with the Minns Government to urgently address the unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries of teachers that are responsible for the teacher shortage crisis and begin the implementation of NSW Labor's commitments of greater support and funding for public schools and TAFE," Mr Gavrielatos said.
The Hunter has been a manufacturing powerhouse for generations. Manufacturing workers have enjoyed good local jobs and supported their families and communities.
That way of life has been less certain in the past decade, as Liberal governments chose to offshore the builds of our essential public transport infrastructure.
The AMWU is campaigning to change this status quo and ensure we build our public transport locally. That's why we relaunched our Build Them Here campaign in the lead-up to this year's state election.
NSW needs to rethink the way public transport purchases are handled. The decision to end public transport manufacturing in NSW cost at least 4000 transport manufacturing jobs and gave NSW commuters public transport that was not fit for purpose. There were the unsafe trains that didn't fit the tracks, unusable ferries and cracked trams.
The Liberals claimed offshoring was better value. But many of these projects were delayed and overbudget, with cost blowouts of 40-50 per cent. We don't know how much has been spent to fix the safety issues that have emerged in the Emerald Class ferries, the inner west trams and New Intercity rail fleet.
We can build quality trains, ferries, buses and light rail vehicles right here in NSW. Many AMWU members in the Hunter use their skills to make trains and other vehicles for the private sector. They clearly have the skills to build and maintain public transport assets.
What we need now is government support to change procurement policies and require our transport assets to be built in NSW by local workers, using local products.
There are signs of change with the new government. Labor has committed to building the next generation of the Tangara commuter trains locally. This commitment follows years of pressure from the AMWU, including the Build Them Here campaign.
As part of the Build Them Here campaign, the AMWU secured signed pledges from candidates and MPs, including several in the Hunter region. By signing the pledges, MPs are committing to introduce procurement policies that ensure our public transport is designed, built and maintained here in NSW.
The pledge also calls on governments to prioritise the safety and reliability of public transport, and for increased investment in TAFE to ensure we have the skilled workforce that is needed to build things here.
Now that Labor is in government, we expect the MPs who signed the pledge to honour their commitments and work with us to make sure we can build our public transport assets here.
AMWU members are ready to use their skills and young workers are ready to start a trade - they just need a government that will back them and build things here again. Let's get it done!