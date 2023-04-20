Newcastle Herald
Anthony Gilbert inquest: police training call in wake of death

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 3:33pm
THE accidental death of a Dungog man on the steps of his family home due to an overdose of alcohol has led to a recommendation for more police training for police in dealing with intoxicated people.

