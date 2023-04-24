After a morning of commemoration on April 25, many true blue Aussies will head to their local for an afternoon of Two-Up.
We've gathered a number of pubs and clubs across Newcastle and the Hunter where you can play the traditional Australian gambling game.
Here's where you can honour the fallen, toss coins and enjoy a cold beverage with your mates to round out Anzac Day for another year.
Adamstown Bowling Club, Adamstown: Two-Up and live music from 11am-3pm. Bistro and pizza bar open.
The Boatrowers Hotel, Stockton: Two-Up from 1pm-late. Bistro open for lunch and dinner. Live NRL action on the screen.
The Bradford, Rutherford: Outdoor Two-Up from 1pm-5pm, live music and outdoor Can Bar, Cocktail and Main Bar open all day.
The Cricketers Arms Hotel, Cooks Hill: Open from 7am, Two-Up all day long and yabby racing.
Cheeky Dog, Soldiers Point: Two-Up from 12pm, live music from 5pm, free Anzac cookies until they run out.
East Maitland Bowling Club: Two-Up from 1pm-5pm.
The Exchange, Hamilton: Two-Up in the car park from 12pm-late. Live music from 2.30pm.
The Gates Hotel, Adamstown: Two-Up from 12pm. Drinks from 10am, food from 12pm.
The Greenroof, Newcastle: Two-Up in the car park from 11am-4pm. $6 tinnies. Barbecue from 12pm and DJ from 4pm.
Honeysuckle Hotel, Newcastle: Two-Up from 12pm. Live music from 4.30pm.
Huntlee Tavern, Huntlee: Two-Up from 1pm. All day dining.
Imperial Hotel, Singleton: Two-Up from 12pm.
Junction Inn, Raymond Terrace: Two-Up and pop up bar in car park from 12pm-late.
The Lucky Hotel, Newcastle: Two-Up arena from 12pm.
Mayfield Bowlo, Mayfield: Two-Up starts 11am sharp. On the green, plenty of tables, chairs and shelter. Cash bar and buckets only.
The Muswellbrook Hotel: Two-Up from midday.
Royal Hotel, Singleton: Two-Up from 1pm-5pm.
The Royal Federal Hotel, Branxton: Two-Up from 2pm-5pm.
Salamander Hotel, Salamander Bay: Two-Up 12pm-3pm. Live music from 3pm.
The Windsor Castle Hotel, East Maitland: Two-Up from 12pm-5pm. Bistro open.
Wickham Park Hotel: Two-Up 11am-5pm. Live music from 5pm.
Valentine Bowling Club, Lake Macquarie: Two-Up from 2pm-5pm.
IN THE NEWS:
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.