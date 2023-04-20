Newcastle Jets playmaker Angus Thurgate focusing on finals, not contract negotiations

JETS playmaker Angus Thurgate says he has pushed any thoughts about his future beyond this season firmly to the back of his mind as he focuses on helping Newcastle make the A-League finals.
The Jets face do-or-die games against Central Coast at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, followed by Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium a week later, to wrap up the regular season.
They are currently seventh on the ladder, three points behind sixth-placed Sydney and fifth-placed Wellington, and will probably need to win both games to have a chance of featuring in the play-offs for the first time since 2017-18.
At 23, Thurgate has played in 114 games for Newcastle, represented Australian under-20s and was named A-League young player of the year last season. But he is still yet to kick a ball in a finals match and won't be satisfied until he has ticked that box.
"That's what we play all year for," Thurgate told the Newcastle Herald.
"I haven't tasted that yet so to experience it this season would be great, and that's what we're striving for.
"We're definitely going to give it a crack this weekend."
Thurgate was confident the tight bonds Newcastle's players have forged this season would stand them in good stead during the make-or-break games ahead.
"Every team I've played in has had its own strengths and weaknesses, but the togetherness of this group is really special," he said.
"Everyone gets along well off the field, and that means we want to work hard on the field and back our brothers."
The tireless midfielder is one of a host of Newcastle players coming out of contract, along with the likes of Matt Jurman, Dane Ingham and overseas imports Beka Mikeltadze and Manabu Saito.
The Jets have offered Thurgate a multi-year extension, but he has also reportedly attracted external interest and will defer any decision until season's end.
"That was my decision from the start," he said. "I didn't want to focus on that until I really had to. I'm really just focused on getting a result this weekend and pushing this club into the finals."
Thurgate was hopeful a vocal crowd would provide the Jets with an advantage in Saturday's showdown with their traditional derby arch-enemies.
"It's great when they turn out in numbers," he said. "It just feels like they're our 12th man."
