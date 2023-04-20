Phoenix Crossland set to grab his chance in the Newcastle Knights' starting line-up

HE'S been a bit-part player since debuting for the Newcastle Knights in 2019, but Phoenix Crossland now has a shot at nailing down a regular starting berth for the first time in his NRL career.
After co-captain Jayden Brailey suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during Newcastle's win against the Warriors two weeks ago, necessitating a season-ending knee reconstruction, Crossland deputised as hooker in last week's 16-15 loss to Penrith.
In an energetic 68-minute performance, the 22-year-old scored a try and made 43 tackles to stake a claim for the No.9 jersey for at least the rest of this season.
He has been retained at dummy-half for Saturday's clash with North Queensland in Townsville and after 43 top-grade games - the vast majority as interchange utility - is looking to grab the chance to settle in a position.
"Obviously I'm devastated for Brails, but in saying that, it's a good opportunity for me," Crossland told the Newcastle Herald. "I'll play anywhere to help the team out.
"That's my main job here, to fill the gaps wherever they need me. So I'll be doing everything I can to fill those shoes ... it's looking like it's going to be my job for the rest of the year, and I'm looking forward to the challenge.
"Obviously the more I play and train there, the more comfortable I feel."
A specialist halfback in his junior days, Crossland has been used occasionally by coach Adam O'Brien as a back-up hooker off the bench, and started in the No.9 jersey against the Dolphins in round three, when Brailey was unavailable through concussion.
He admitted to still learning the role but has no shortage of expert advisors in Newcastle's assistant coaches Rory Kostjasyn and Michael Monaghan, as well as football manager Danny Buderus, all of whom were specialist dummy-halves.
In addition, Crossland said Brailey had been "on the phone every day" offering pointers.
"Brails been great in helping me out," he said. "I reckon he'll take on a bit of a coaching role with me for the rest of the year, so I'll be bouncing a lot of ideas off him. Although he's not on the field with us, he's still going to play his part."
Crossland said he felt "really safe and comfortable" defending in the middle alongside big men such as Daniel Saifiti, Tyson Frizell and Lachlan Fitzgibbon.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said there were still two vacant positions on Newcastle's roster, so signing a hooker mid-season was a potential option.
"But he [Crossland] is doing a hell of a job at the moment, so I'm not looking to fill those spots with a nine at this present point ... I'm pretty happy with the kid," O'Brien said.
The more I play and train there, the more comfortable I feel.- PHOENIX CROSSLAND
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.