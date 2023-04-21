Newcastle might be on the road taking on North Queensland on Saturday, but for Kurt Mann the clash at Queensland Country Bank Stadium will have the feeling of a home game.
The Knights lock, back in the starting side as part of changes to accommodate Kalyn Ponga's return, grew up in Winton, about 600km south-west of Townsville.
"That was the closest city to us, which was 5.5 hours away. The closest McDonald's was Townsville, so it was pretty far to go to get a cheeseburger," he said, emphasising his rural youth.
"But my whole family will be there this weekend, so it will be good to see them."
Mann might have been born and raised in country Queensland, but Newcastle has long felt like home.
Signed by the Knights as a teen, playing junior reps, he returned to the club in 2019 after three years at the Dragons and two at the Storm.
The 30-year-old has mostly played a Mr Fix It role for Newcastle, his versatility arguably his greatest strength.
But off contract at the end of this season, Mann is playing for his future in 2023.
"I would love to stay at the Knights," he told the Newcastle Herald this week.
"This is pretty much like my junior club. I'm from Queensland originally, but I signed a four-year contract here when I was 15.
"I love this place and they gave me my first sort of shot, so I'd love to stay if I could."
Mann's management and the club are yet to meet, but his place on the roster will likely hinge on his performances and how he might be used moving forward.
Mann became a ball-playing lock last season, a role he resumes tonight, but he has been deployed as a hooker, five-eighth, fullback, centre and even played wing. In the past two games he filled the bench utility role, which he is obviously well suited to.
But the Knights have other players contracted beyond this season who can do that job, including Phoenix Crossland (end of 2024) and Tyson Gamble (end of 2024). The club has also signed 20-year-old Will Pryce, a five-eighth/fullback, on a two-year deal from next season.
"I try not to think about it too much, really," Mann said.
"Those sort of things, they sort themselves out eventually. The only control I've got over that situation is how I play. I'm just taking it week by week at the moment.
"I had a run with injury last year and the start of this year I've had a couple of niggles, but this is my third game in a row so I've just got to keep putting myself on the field."
The 165-game utility's shift back to lock comes as Ponga returns from a five-game concussion layoff. The skipper was named to start at five-eighth with Gamble, who deputised in his absence, moving to the bench.
Prop Jacob Saifiti also returns from a five-game suspension in a boost for the Knights as they aim to break a six-game losing streak in Townsville. They haven't won in the city since 2015.
Powerhouse lock Jason Taumalolo is out for the Cowboys with a knee injury, but prop Jordan McLean returns from the knee injury that cruelled his chance of an Origin debut last year.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
