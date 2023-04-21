WITH the mid-season cut looming for the world tour, Merewether surfer Jackson Baker produced a dominant display to open his campaign at the Margaret River Pro.
Baker won Friday's fourth heat with a strong showing in Western Australia, stringing together rides of 7.17 and 7.83 for a two-wave combined total of 15.
"It was good to get that one out of the way, especially being the last event before the cut," Baker told World Surf League media.
"West is best as they say and I'm just stoked to be here. Good waves out there - really fun size and really rippable. It was great to get a few."
Baker got out of the blocks early with smaller scores of 2.5, 6.83 and 5 during the first half of the 35-minute contest against Bells champion Ethan Ewing (13.43) and teenage wildcard Jarvis Earle (9.47).
However, the natural-footer finished even better to ensure he wouldn't be headed and safely progressed to the round of 32, avoiding an extra elimination heat.
"One of the best performances we've see from him this year," WSL commentators said about Baker during the live coverage.
The Novocastrian sits just inside the cut line, rising to a four-way share of 21st position after a career-best result (quarter-final) at Bells last week.
Baker needs to advance again, reaching the round of 16, in order to improve his overall total (8735 points).
The Margaret River Pro marks the fifth and final stop on the world tour before the men's field reduces to 22 surfers.
Eleven-time world champion Kelly Slater, ranked 26th on 7310 points, beat current No.1 Joao Chianca in heat six on Friday to give himself the best chance of surviving the mid-season cut.
Merewether's Ryan Callinan, who requalified via the Challenger Series last year, has already booked his ticket for the rest of 2023 following his run to the Bells final.
Goofy-footer Callinan (12.4) also hit the water on Friday, trailing Brazil's Samuel Pupo (14.26) in heat two but edging out wildcard Jacob Willcox (12).
Liam O'Brien upstaged 2022 champion Filipe Toledo in heat five.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
