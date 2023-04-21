SCONE trainer Lyle Chandler has praised the performance of Hunter jockey Aaron Bullock after Banju took out the Tamworth Cup (1400 metres) on Friday.
Outside of a recent trial, it was the first time Bullock had teamed up with Banju on race day and they made the $200,000 feature one to remember.
"Thankyou very much to Aaron. I think he's king of the castle around here. He's such a good rider and he's proved that again today. It was nice to see Banju do it again," Chandler told Sky Racing media.
The Tamworth Cup also doubles as a Big Dance qualifier, meaning Banju is now in contention for the Sydney event on the first Tuesday in November.
Banju, now bound for next month's Scone Cup, beat Rod Northam's emergency runner High Court by 1.11 lengths. Cameron Crockett's Commando Hunt was third.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.