Mulray: She came down here to teachers college and met my father after the war. He was with the RAF. Handsome too in his uniform, I might tell you. I have many happy memories of Newcastle. My grandfather was a signalman at Broadmeadow. They had a sleep-out, like a glassed-in veranda, at Adamstown and you could lie there on those camp beds and hear the steam trains. It's a magical noise. I still find myself thinking fondly of it. I don't have erections or anything. It's not a sexual thing. I mean, I still do have erections but not when I think of steam trains. Anyway, we would go down there [to Broadmeadow] and he would put me up in the engine compartment and large men with stained clothes and black faces would shovel coal into blazing boilers and I would be enchanted. And we'd go to Nobbys and look at the shipwrecks because you could still see them then.