Police have found the body of missing man Ewan Harper, 66-year-old missing from Miswellbrook Hospital

Updated April 30 2023 - 9:13am, first published April 21 2023 - 5:00pm
UPDATE: A body, believed to be that of Ewan Harper who was reported missing from Muswellbrook, has been located.

