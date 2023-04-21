UPDATE: A body, believed to be that of Ewan Harper who was reported missing from Muswellbrook, has been located.
The 66-year-old was last seen about 6.30pm on Tuesday at Muswellbrook Hospital.
When he could not be located or contacted, the man was reported missing to officers from Hunter Valley Police District who commenced inquiries to locate him.
About 3.35pm Friday police were searching for the man in bushland at Muswellbrook, when a body was located.
While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the 66-year-old man.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
INITIAL REPORT:
Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from Muswellbrook.
Ewan Harper, 66, was last seen at about 6.30pm on April 4 at Muswellbrook Hospital.
A family member advised police they hadn't heard from Ewan for two weeks, and officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District commenced inquiries to locate him.
There are serious concerns for Mr Harper's welfare due to health conditions.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm to 180cm tall, of a thin build, with short white hair and blue eyes.
Mr Harper was last seen wearing grey tracksuit pants and a grey t-shirt.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Muswellbrook Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
