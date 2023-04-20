Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from Muswellbrook.
Ewan Harper, 66, was last seen at about 6.30pm on April 4 at Muswellbrook Hospital.
A family member advised police they hadn't heard from Ewan for two weeks, and officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District commenced inquiries to locate him.
There are serious concerns for Mr Harper's welfare due to health conditions.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm to 180cm tall, of a thin build, with short white hair and blue eyes.
Mr Harper was last seen wearing grey tracksuit pants and a grey t-shirt.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Muswellbrook Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.