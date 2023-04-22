Helmet, Cambridge Hotel, April 20, 2023
Over 60 years of Newcastle music history came crashing down last night with the demolition of iconic venue The Cambridge Hotel.
(Just kidding, see below).
But demolition works proceeded ahead of schedule on Thursday night during a return performance by New York alternative metal outfit Helmet.
The band, whose no-nonsense music was a large influence on Novocastrian three-piece Silverchair, stepped on to the Cambridge stage for the first night of their "Best of Helmet" Australian tour.
The tour had been originally planned for 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some attendees of the Cambridge performance told the Herald they were unaware the gig was part of planned demolition works, but when singer and guitarist Page Hamilton led the band on stage and dropped into Role Model - the final track off their second record Meantime - it was evident that the building's demise was imminent.
"We were expecting it to be a heavy show," said one attendee in a Tumbleweed t-shirt. "But we realised pretty quickly that the huge sound and sheer tightness of the grooves was going to bring the whole building down."
Hamilton's instrument of destruction was an electric axe and Marshall stack and, along with the current Helmet line-up of drummer Kyle Stevenson, bassist Dave Case and rhythm guitarist Dan Beeman, went about their thunderous work with focus and intent.
When Speechless and quintessential Helmet track Wilma's Rainbow appeared, both from the band's 1994 classic Betty, paint was visibly peeling from the Cambridge's walls.
The buzzsaw guitar tone, pneumatic riffage and seismic drums soon compromised the Cambridge's structural integrity.
"There was plaster dust falling from the ceiling," said one punter in a Clutch t-shirt. "When they played the breakdown in FBLA II, my mate reckons that's when he saw cracks in the brickwork."
Drunk in the Afternoon, according to some witnesses, was a mid-set highlight, sounding like "a Stone Temple Pilots tune dragged through wet cement".
It is believed the destructive nature of the band's sound may have been exacerbated by Hamilton's wailing guitar solos, intricate and screeching, weaved exclusively from the highest notes on his black ESP guitar.
Unsung and its balled-fist aggression proved too much for the Cambridge, the song swinging a sonic wrecking ball through the pub's hallowed corridors.
According to a number of witnesses, the venue collapsed around the crowd in a violent cloud of debris, descending as if in a controlled demolition.
"No one cared," one witness in a Mark of Cain t-shirt told the Herald. "All you could see was dust and devil-horns. Absolute scenes."
Helmet continued unabated, finishing their 20-song set with the sludgey barrage of Milquetoast.
There was brief respite as Helmet left the stage, the swirling cloud settling on that famous intersection of Hunter and Wood streets.
Helmet opened their encore with Sam Hell, the oddball swamp blues closer to Betty.
Turned Out followed before Hamilton and his team signed off with the bruising classic In the Meantime, the audience now a primal frenzy amongst the pulverised concrete and twisted steel.
The Herald understands that, remarkably, no attendees were badly injured, though some punters suffered mild whiplash and hearing loss.
"Me and my mates didn't expect the pub to collapse, but we all had a bloody great time," said one punter in a Tool t-shirt. "My ears were already a bit f***ked - I've seen Helmet six times!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.