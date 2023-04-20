House of the week: 44 Edward Street, Merewether

44 Edward Street, Merewether
Views, beauty, space, location: this Merewether stunner has them all.
But you need to be quick if tempted by this beautiful residence as the auction is today, on site, at 2.15pm.
Even a rudimentary tour will convince you this would make the ideal family home, both as a sanctuary and for entertaining.
The standout feature is, of course, the views of a sweep of ocean, enjoyed from the stunning open-plan living and full-width balcony on the second level and the main bedroom retreat on level three.
Then there is the space: so much space.
Midlevel has two living areas, large dining with glass sliders opening to the covered balcony, and a gleaming gourmet kitchen with stone benchtops, all-new appliances and extended cabinetry.
Four bedrooms are up top, sharing a spacious family room that opens to an all-weather barbecue deck and solar-heated, self-cleaning mineral pool. .
Ground level has its own retreat, with a fifth bedroom, third bathroom and a versatile media room with projector and screen. Perfect for visitors or perhaps as extra income as holiday rental.
Every room is beautifully appointed, with new carpets or gleaming floorboards and fresh paint.
Selling agent Damon Sellis says the trilevel haven offers the perfect blend of natural light, style, space and sanctuary, where family members can find their own nook when needed.
The location is pretty fabulous too.
"You're just a five-minute drive from Merewether Beach and adventure-seekers will be thrilled to discover Glenrock State Conservation Area is just a stone's throw away, offering boundless opportunities for mountain biking and bushwalks.
"When it's time to indulge in some shopping or dining, look no further than Westfield Kotara, and for an evening of good times and entertainment, The Junction is the place to be."
Other features of this stunning property include ducted air-conditioning and vacuuming, 6kw solar system, CAT-7 cabling, security system, double garage with internal access and new garage door and underhouse storage area with workbench and cellar.
