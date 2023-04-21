MAITLAND coach Simon Orchard believes if the Rams can pull it all together, they can "roll through everyone".
The former Australian player, back with his hometown club in this year's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League, returns for the Rams on Sunday after missing last week's 4-1 loss to Norths.
Second after three rounds, Maitland host fourth-placed Souths in what shapes as the game of the weekend.
It's been a solid start to the season for the Rams after recently beating last year's grand finalists Gosford (4-3) without Orchard and newcomers Tigers (4-0) in the only game he has played.
They were tied with Norths for much of last week's game before conceding three goals in five minutes.
With Orchard at the helm, and players like Hockey One duo Matt Magann and Isaac Farmilo, and NSW under-21s rep Ryan Simpson, the Rams appear to have a side capable of bettering last season's preliminary-final exit in 2023.
"Norths won the comp last year and we probably got a measuring stick of how good we need to be," Orchard said.
"It was disappointing to lose, but I'd rather that happen now because I reckon we can roll 'em. If we play as good as I think we can, I think we can roll through everyone. But that's heaps easier to say than do."
In other games, Tigers face Gosford before Norths meet Wests at Broadmeadow.
In the women's premier league today, Norah Head host leaders University at Wyong, while Oxfords tackle Tigers before Souths take on Gosford at Broadmeadow.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.