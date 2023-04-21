Maitland coach Dustin Spriggs admits it's "exciting times" for the Saints.
After opening their Black Diamond Cup campaign with consecutive victories, the Saints sit equal first ahead of hosting last-placed Nelson Bay Marlins today.
In repeat home games, they beat newcomers The Entrance-Bateau Bay first-up before knocking off last year's preliminary finalists Cardiff last Saturday.
Their strong start follows some lean years, including last season when the side only won two games - against wooden-spooners Singleton.
It's early days, but the Saints could be the competition's big improvers in 2023.
"I'm not sure with Nelson Bay coming in, but before they came in we were well and truly the youngest team in the comp," Spriggs said.
"Even [last week], of our 22 [players], 13 were teenagers.
"We're very young, but talented. The last couple of years it's taken a few losses and lessons, waiting on those young guys to get used to playing against bigger bodies, against men in the Cup."
The Saints, established as a junior club in 2007 before launching in seniors in 2012, have been a force in the under-17 competition. Some of that talent is now coming to the fore at Cup level.
"It will be very interesting when we keep challenging ourselves against Warners Bay and City and teams like that," Spriggs said.
"Our captain Riley Newstead, he has played close to 100 games now and is around that early 20s mark. Guys like him were fantastic [against Cardiff]. Walter Pankhurst, he is 19 but has played 60, 70 first-grade games, he was fantastic across half-forward.
"And it's not just those guys getting more games, we've had a really golden few years of under-17s. They won the premiership last year.
"We've got guys from that team coming in committed to first grade. Rywin Nock is another guy that has got plenty of talent.
"We're just getting more games, more experience gelling together and it's coming along nicely.
"It's exciting times for Maitland Saints."
Nelson Bay, who had a bye round one, after coming off a 91-21 loss to fellow competition newcomers The Entrance-Bateau Bay last week.
The Marlins claimed the Black Diamond Plate premiership in 2022 after dropping out of Cup the year prior, but coach Nic Griffith said his side lost about eight players from last season.
They're also a young team and are battling with players either injured or unavailable.
"We've got a squad of about 30 but we've only got 20 to 22 available," Griffith said. "Our first game we got beaten by about 10 goals, but there were only seven of us playing [last week] who played in the grand final [last year]. We were missing 15, 16 of our best players."
In other matches today, Singleton travel to Killarney Vale to face the defending premiers. Newcastle City also head to the Central Coast to meet Terrigal Avoca.
In women's games, Killarney Vale host Lake Macquarie and City face Terrigal.
Cardiff and Warners Bay meet in both the men's and women's competitions on ANZAC Day at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
