Harry Siejka says the decision to extend his coaching contract at Cessnock for the next three seasons was based on a desire to build something lasting at the Goannas.
The 31-year-old former NRL player, in his second campaign with Cessnock, had an option for next year but has inked a new deal until the end of the 2026 season.
"It's a great club, somewhere I'm very happy with and I just think, at the moment, that last year was a bit of a learning curve and I've kind of got what I wanted as a coach this year," Siejka said.
"I don't want to do one or two [years] and then be gone, I want to try and build something there for the next group of kids coming through or the next coach that takes over.
"They've been good to me, so it's to try and repay the faith and hopefully get a couple of trophies while I'm here."
Siejka isn't sure if he will play as long as he plans to coach. Cessnock president Ross Murray praised the Bathurst-born mentor for fostering a strong culture and the side's start this season.
"We're very happy with him and how he has pulled the club together," he said.
Cessnock are away to fourth-placed Macquarie today and then host reigning premiers Maitland.
"The next two weeks are going to be massive for us," Siejka said. "They're probably two of the front-runners, along with Wyong.
"It's been pleasing that, in a sense we probably haven't played great football, but we're still managing to rack up big scores and turn points away. But we've still got a lot of stuff to work on."
Wyatt Shaw, Lucas Thompson and Harry O'Brien were all expected to return for the Goannas today.
"AJ Murary is not too far off either," Siejka said.
Macquarie, who are coming off their third-straight win, scoring a club record amount of points in the 62-6 belting of Kurri, could welcome back Luke Higgins and Kerrod Holland from injury after they missed last week.
"We'll see how they go," coach Matt Roach said. "Cody Bryant come off during the game last week, so did Bayden Searle, so we'll make a final call [Saturday]."
Macquarie beat Cessnock twice in three meetings last season, including a 26-20 win to make the grand final. But Cessnock claimed an 11-10 victory in a mid-season game at Lyall Peacock Field.
"They were a good side last year ... and have recruited pretty heavily this year with Luke Huth and Brayden Musgrove," Roach said.
"They're going to be really tough, it will be a good test to see where we are at."
Elsewhere this round, Kurri are at home to Wests in a later 5.30pm game today.
On Sunday, Central skipper Cameron Anderson returns at fullback to face Maitland at St John Oval. The Pickers are coming off a bye.
Souths will be out to avoid their third consecutive loss when they host Lakes. The Entrance complete the competition's longest road trip travelling to Nelson Bay to face the winless Northern Hawks.
Wyong have the bye.
POINTS TABLE: Cessnock, Wyong, Maitland (8 points); Macquarie (6); The Entrance, Wests, Lakes, Central (4); Souths (2); Northern, Kurri Kurri (0).
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
