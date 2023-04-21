Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Cessnock mentor Harry Siejka keen for sustained success after extending Goannas coaching contract

MM
By Max McKinney
April 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Siejka.
Harry Siejka.

Harry Siejka says the decision to extend his coaching contract at Cessnock for the next three seasons was based on a desire to build something lasting at the Goannas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.