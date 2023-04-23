A well-designed grid can source across Australia's vast geography, thereby accessing power from solar, wind and hydro, one acting as insurance for the other. Then there is storage backup for those emergency hours via giant batteries such as those planned for key grid sites in the Hunter. And there is the endless energy flexibility that comes from demand management. Our 6 kilowatts of roof-top solar makes us conscious of when we run our electrical appliances, with whopping savings on our electricity bill a significant incentive.