The closure of the Hunter's three remaining power stations will come quickly on the heels of the closure of Liddell.
Each one - Eraring, Vales Point, Bayswater - was commissioned by the Wran Labor government in the late 1970s, largely in response to the world-wide energy crisis. Oil producers in the Middle East had flexed their market muscle and quadrupled the price of petroleum. Petrol shortages saw motorists queueing at bowsers the world over. Oil-burning power stations in East Asia and Europe went bust.
Wran seized the day: local coal and a stable power grid enabled new investments in thermal power stations. By the early 1980s, a reliable electricity supply led to the establishment of Tomago Aluminium, while Alcan added two more potlines at its Kurri Kurri smelter site.
But that spike of electricity investment was half a century ago. It's no accident that the Hunter Valley's thermal power stations are all reaching their use-by date this decade. They are now very old. Eraring is slated for decommissioning in 2025-26, Vales Point in 2027-28 and Bayswater in 2029-30. Then there will be none.
The end to coal from electricity is explainable. During most hours, on most days, the price of electricity from renewable sources has become cheaper. A bonus is that an end to thermal power stations removes a major chunk of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions as state and federal governments stagger towards looming net zero emissions targets.
Of course, the usual suspects are jumping up and down, waving their "What'll we do when the sun don't shine, and the wind don't blow" banners.
There are many calming answers.
A first is that the supply of electricity can never be assured. Bits of the grid are always being shut down, say when a tree falls through power lines in a storm, or a car slams into a power pole.
A second is that blackouts have always been a risk in a grid reliant on coal-burning power stations. All power stations shut down for regular maintenance, and breakdowns become more common as a power station ages.
We are starting to learn how a grid based on renewables can be more reliable and cheaper than one based on burning coal.
A well-designed grid can source across Australia's vast geography, thereby accessing power from solar, wind and hydro, one acting as insurance for the other. Then there is storage backup for those emergency hours via giant batteries such as those planned for key grid sites in the Hunter. And there is the endless energy flexibility that comes from demand management. Our 6 kilowatts of roof-top solar makes us conscious of when we run our electrical appliances, with whopping savings on our electricity bill a significant incentive.
Australia is doing well in solar energy investment.
Now, a report by the Clean Energy Investor Group (CEIG) - representing institutional investors in renewable energy - tells us that wind power will need to become Australia's heavy lifter, the renewable that does most to stabilise the grid, the old job of thermal coal. Wind power can be sourced day and night, in sunshine or cloud, onshore or offshore.
We should always choose the shorter route to net zero.
Importantly, new technologies enable the management of wind turbine speeds to firm-up base levels of electricity voltage and flow. The point is: a viable way to guarantee grid stability other than by burning coal is now available.
A bonus of prompt investment in wind turbines, says the CEIG report, is significant reduction in Australia's greenhouse gas emissions in the near, rather than the longer term. Delaying the shift to renewables loads the atmosphere with more greenhouse gases.
The CEIG report carries a warning though. It says that governments need to supply hefty financial support and clever regulation in the ramp-up to wind power. These are challenging for debt-laden, unimaginative state and federal governments.
In NSW, the new Minns Labor government has little ready cash, and carries the burden of cost blow-outs across Sydney's transport projects. The CEIG report shows a transition to renewables is possible, technically. The real challenge, as ever, is finding the money.
Fifty years ago, the Wran Labor government recognised a global energy crisis and responded. Can history repeat?
