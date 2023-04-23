Newcastle Herald
How the NSW electricity grid can evolve away from coal

By Phillip O'Neill
April 24 2023 - 7:00am
We are being shown that a grid based on renewables can be more reliable and cheaper than one based on burning coal.
The closure of the Hunter's three remaining power stations will come quickly on the heels of the closure of Liddell.

