FIREFIGHTERS and police are at the scene of a renovation rescue after a large crack developed in the front wall of a Tighes Hill building.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said a tech rescue team was called to the Elizabeth Street address this morning to evacuate construction workers and make sure the building is safe.
"There is a concern as the front wall has developed a large crack so we're working with police, contractors and engineers to render it safe," he said.
"There's only so much we can do, everyone has been evacuated and we're working with the council, owners, builders and police on scene."
At least four Fire and Rescue NSW crews are assessing the building alongside the police.
It's uncertain at this stage what caused the crack to develop, but the building was undergoing renovations at the time.
All workers have since been evacuated from the building while emergency services ensure it is structurally secure.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.