FIREFIGHTERS who specialise in structural collapse have used laser monitoring equipment to assess and monitor the unstable front wall of a building in Tighes Hill.
Crews responded to reports of a building threatening to collapse in Elizabeth Street just before 8:30am on Friday morning after it developed large cracks in the front wall.
Firefighters have shut off the gas and electricity supply and all construction workers and residents inside have been evacuated.
Luckily nobody was injured.
An exclusion zone has been established to prevent the public from entering the area, with Elizabeth Street closed between Maitland Road and Union Street.
A multi-agency command centre has been set up to assess the scene while continuing to monitor the condition of the wall.
It's not known yet when evacuated residents will be able to return to their homes.
