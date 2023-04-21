HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman reckons Tiueti Asi has struck "career-best form".
The No.8 has been named as the Wildfires' best in two of the opening three Shute Shield rounds this season, helping Hunter to second spot on the ladder.
"He's in career-best form at the moment and he's carrying a back injury," Coleman told the Newcastle Herald.
"If he can get that right in the next few weeks who knows what he's capable of. He worked really hard in the off-season on his speed and mobility. He's got a spring in his step and he's enjoying his rugby."
Asi will line-up against one of his former Sydney clubs, West Harbour, at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The Wildfires (11 points) and Pirates (10) share a 2-1 record so far in 2023, but Hunter have scored an extra bonus point along the way.
"They are a good side and definitely no easybeats. They have well and truly been in games, if not should have won all of their games. That's the beauty of Shute Shield at the moment, there's no easy teams and there's no easy games," Coleman said.
"They are a really big pack West Harbour, but in saying that so are we. So we will have very similar game patterns or game plans.
"We just need to take our chances, any turnover ball we'll look to shift and play upbeat where we can."
Coming off a loss to Sydney University, the Wildfires hope to return to the winner's circle at home having already strung together back-to-back results in Newcastle.
"Our guys are up for it, they're keen to get winning again and they've made a bit of pact they don't want to lose at home," Coleman said.
First grade kicks off at the later time slot of 6pm.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.