Southern Beaches, University keen to open accounts for 2023

SOUTHERN Beaches and University will look to open their Hunter Rugby Union accounts for 2023 when they clash at Ernie Calland Field on Saturday.
Both teams went down in their season openers last weekend, falling to defending premiers Merewether (65-7) and Maitland (30-21) respectively.
Southern Beaches coach Va Talaileva had a frank assessment after round one, hoping his players will respond this weekend.
"We need to be brutal at the breakdown, defend well and believe in the system. Stop being nice and a bit more work on our set piece as well," Talaileva said.
"We make excuses every year and it's got us to nowhere in the past, if we want to be competitive and compete against the top teams then we need to have a real good look at ourselves and do something about it."
University mentor Sam Berry was slightly more forgiving and says "we're probably just two or three quality players away from getting those wins against the better teams". New arrival Callum Conroy impressed on debut.
Maitland have their first home game of the year, hosting 2022 grand finalists Hamilton at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
Blacks coach Luke Cunningham says they are missing fullback Pat Batey and winger Josh Gray with Sam Parkinson and Joe Langtry the likely replacements.
Liam Bowden and New Zealand recruit Shaq Gaby both come in for Hamilton with Billy Clay and Tristan Flutey among those unavailable.
Merewether welcome Wanderers to Townson Oval on Tuesday, each club vying for the Adams-Halter Anzac Shield.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.