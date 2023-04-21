LAMBTON coach David Tanchevski feels as well placed as possible to continue tackling what he describes as a "big run for us".
Turning around a loss-draw start to the NNSW NPL Men's season with four straight wins, plus this week's Australia Cup tie, the Jaffas find themselves in the midst of playing five matches in the space of 16 days.
Last year's grand final winners host Valentine at Arthur Edden Oval on Saturday having beaten Adamstown 3-0 last weekend and accounting for West Wallsend 4-0 in Tuesday night's knockout fixture.
Equal-second Jaffas back up against Maitland, a replay of the 2022 decider, at home on Wednesday in a rescheduled affair from round one before meeting ladder leaders Azzurri at Lisle Carr Oval on April 30.
"It's a big run for us," Tanchevski said.
"We started slowly with a loss and a draw this season, we had a bit of an injury crisis the first couple of weeks.
"Since then we've strung four wins together, five with Australia Cup the other night across both competitions.
"We're coming into a bit of a rough patch because Charlestown and Maitland are two tough teams.
"It will be good to see where we're at at the end of all this and hopefully get through without any injuries."
Several regulars, including Matt Hoole and Sam Webb, will return for Lambton after being rested midweek while the likes of Kale Bradbery and Reece Papas played roles off the bench in Australia Cup.
Tanchevski says Scott Pettit, who was sidelined with a knee injury last season, has been progressing well.
"We've got the full complement to choose from," the Jaffas mentor said.
"Scott Pettit has got through a few games off the bench, 30 minutes or so, so he'll play some sort of part. He got a goal off the bench against Adamstown and looked sharp."
Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness also has "all hands on deck" for Sunday's clash with Maitland at Jack McLaughlin Oval, outside former A-League player Josh Rose (overseas).
The fourth-ranked Eagles arrive off back-to-back wins and had no midweek commitments while the Magpies, who only have four competition points, played Australia Cup on Wednesday night and defeated Cessnock 6-0.
Also on Sunday - Olympic host Azzurri and Lake Macquarie visit Broadmeadow. Adamstown are at home to Weston on Anzac Day. Cooks Hill and New Lambton were going head-to-head on Friday night.
Azzurri, Adamstown and Weston also won Australia Cup games midweek.
In the NNSW NPL Women's competition on Sunday, Olympic visit Azzurri at Lisle Carr Oval in a top-of-the-table clash (4pm), third-placed Broadmeadow travel to meet Warners Bay at John Street Oval (4pm), New Lambton host Mid Coast at Alder Park Field (4pm) while Adamstown tackle Maitland at Speers Point (7pm).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
