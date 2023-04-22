End of a COVID era as PCR testing times left behind

AS the COVID-19 lockdown era solidifies itself in history, many of its trappings can appear surreal in hindsight. Mask wearing, fines issued for acts as innocuous as eating a kebab in public and contact tracing that laid bare individuals' movements for public consumption seem like something from bad science fiction in retrospect.
There is little doubt that Australia has moved on from the days of feverishly checking where those who had tested positive may have exposed others, and when eateries, schools and other venues would immediately close for deep cleaning to reduce the risk to their patrons. Yet the end of PCR testing, announced by NSW Health Minister Ryan Park earlier this week, takes that a step further.
The PCR testing system was a lynchpin of the initial response as the virus took hold in this region in the wake of the Ruby Princess. Beginning with queues outside the John Hunter Hospital, snaking queues of cars quickly proved that demand was strong for drive-through testing in the days of seven and 14-day isolation periods.
That is not to say the virus itself is eradicated by any means. In February chief medical officer Paul Kelly warned Australia should expect "another couple" of COVID-19 waves in 2023 and a long tail. Deaths connected to the virus continue to amass although vaccination means the illness is mild for many who contract it. Long COVID remains a medical mystery that alters lives.
That said, the focus of testing has moved on. Most rely upon the rapid antigen test (RAT) rather than the unpleasant PCR swab when their symptoms emerge now, and NSW Health have made it clear they plan to flood the state with free tests as the change - which is estimated to save the service about $66 million - kicks in from May 13.
Although RATs may be less accurate overall, they are a far more convenient mode of detection for a virus that has become everyday but far from benign. Other problems of affordability have generally eclipsed the virus in the news cycle. Yet as with the flu, winter is likely to bring little relief for those in the medical field still dealing with novel coronavirus fallout.
The daily press conferences detailing cases and deaths are thankfully a thing of the past, and the time is right for PCR testing to go as well. We must simply ensure that the importance of individual responsibility and our precautions do not go with it.
Matt Carr, Newcastle Herald Deputy Editor
