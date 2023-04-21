Due to cast illness, the two Friday shows of Velvet Rewired at the Civic Theatre have been cancelled.
The opening show on Wednesday night was cancelled due to cast members being ill.
However, the show, starring Marcia Hines, went ahead on Thursday night, ending with a standing ovation and lengthy audience interaction with the continuing soundtrack. It features several disco hits, plus acrobatics, rollerskating, and high-energy dance numbers.
Producer Peter Rix said: "While this is not the way we hoped to continue our glittering season in your beautiful city, having you experience the full joy of Velvet Rewired requires all of our outstanding cast to be ready to shake their groove things! We thank you for your understanding."
Tickets for the Friday shows can be exchanged for one of the three weekend performances, or refunds can be requested throught the Civic Theatre Newcastle Box Office (4929 1977) or at civicticketoffice@ncc.nsw.gov.au.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
