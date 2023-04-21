Newcastle Herald
Illness forces cancellation of Friday night shows of Velvet Rewired at Civic Theatre

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
Velvet Rewired's high-energy music and dance show is scheduled to resume on Saturday and Sunday at the Civic Theatre.
Due to cast illness, the two Friday shows of Velvet Rewired at the Civic Theatre have been cancelled.

