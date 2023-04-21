Ute hits electric scooter, 11-year-old boy in hospital

A child has been hospitalised after a ute crashed into an electric scooter at Belmont South.
Emergency crews were called to the Pacific Highway, near Lakeview Motor Inn, about 3pm on Thursday after an 11-year-old boy was injured.
Investigators from Lake Macquarie Police District have been told the ute was pulling out of a driveway when it hit a scooter that was travelling along the footpath.
The child was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The ute driver, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Belmont Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police said in a statement on Friday the investigation into the crash was ongoing.
They are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage recorded in the area around the time of the crash to contact them.
