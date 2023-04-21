Newcastle Herald
Boy, 11, injured when ute and electric scooter collide at Belmont South

By Nick Bielby
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:32pm
Ute hits electric scooter, 11-year-old boy in hospital
A child has been hospitalised after a ute crashed into an electric scooter at Belmont South.

