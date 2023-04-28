Build public transport here in NSW Advertising Feature

The AMWU says offshoring building the state's public transport led to safety issues and 4000 manufacturing jobs lost.

The Hunter has been a manufacturing powerhouse for generations. Manufacturing workers have enjoyed good local jobs and supported their families and communities.

That way of life has been less certain in the past decade, as Liberal governments chose to offshore the builds of our essential public transport infrastructure.



The AMWU is campaigning to change this status quo and ensure we build our public transport locally. That's why we relaunched our Build Them Here campaign in the lead-up to this year's state election.

NSW needs to rethink the way public transport purchases are handled. The decision to end public transport manufacturing in NSW cost at least 4000 transport manufacturing jobs and gave NSW commuters public transport that was not fit for purpose. There were the unsafe trains that didn't fit the tracks, unusable ferries and cracked trams.

The Liberals claimed offshoring was better value. But many of these projects were delayed and overbudget, with cost blowouts of 40-50 per cent. We don't know how much has been spent to fix the safety issues that have emerged in the Emerald Class ferries, the inner west trams and New Intercity rail fleet.

We can build quality trains, ferries, buses and light rail vehicles right here in NSW. Many AMWU members in the Hunter use their skills to make trains and other vehicles for the private sector. They clearly have the skills to build and maintain public transport assets.

What we need now is government support to change procurement policies and require our transport assets to be built in NSW by local workers, using local products.

There are signs of change with the new government. Labor has committed to building the next generation of the Tangara commuter trains locally. This commitment follows years of pressure from the AMWU, including the Build Them Here campaign.

As part of the Build Them Here campaign, the AMWU secured signed pledges from candidates and MPs, including several in the Hunter region. By signing the pledges, MPs are committing to introduce procurement policies that ensure our public transport is designed, built and maintained here in NSW.

The pledge also calls on governments to prioritise the safety and reliability of public transport, and for increased investment in TAFE to ensure we have the skilled workforce that is needed to build things here.

Now that Labor is in government, we expect the MPs who signed the pledge to honour their commitments and work with us to make sure we can build our public transport assets here.