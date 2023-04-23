Newcastle Herald
NSW RSL calls for checks on young veterans' wellbeing this Anzac Day

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
April 23 2023 - 4:30pm
Veterans Graeme Reynolds and Adrian Sutter open up about leaving behind military life and transitioning back into society. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Veterans Graeme Reynolds and Adrian Sutter open up about leaving behind military life and transitioning back into society. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Camaraderie, adventure and a sense of purpose are among the many reasons why people join the military.

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

