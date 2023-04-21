NEWCASTLE'S Muslim community gathered in the park to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
The religious holiday is known as the 'festival of the breaking of the fast' marking the end of Ramadan, where Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset for a month.
The celebrations on Friday began with a prayer, followed by plenty of fun in Newcastle's Foreshore Park organised by Mayfield Mosque.
There were pony rides, colourful camels, fairy floss, jumping castles and an abundance of multicultural food stalls sharing mouth-watering traditional Afghani, Bangladeshi and Pakistani treats.
A magician showed off sleights of hand while parents re-fuelled with a coffee and sweets while kids enjoyed the fun.
The celebration usually lasts about three days and in some parts of the world can go for an entire month.
Hundreds gathered in the park and enjoyed the sunshine before clouds began to roll into town in the afternoon.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
