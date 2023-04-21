A TOP floor apartment with a 500-bottle wine cellar has hit the market in Islington's Soque Warehouse Apartment complex.
Listed with Ray White Newcastle Lake Macquarie agent Chris Sessions, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom warehouse conversion at 342/14 Milford Street offers New York loft-inspired living across 225 metres of internal floor space.
The apartment is listed for sale with a guide of $1.3 million to $1.4 million.
Boasting an open-plan design, the apartment is understood to be one of the largest in the complex and has undergone a complete renovation since the owners purchased the property in November 2020.
Taking inspiration from French Provincial style, the renovation combines modern interiors with classic design and high-end finishes throughout.
The open-plan kitchen and living area boasts 6.5 metre-high vaulted ceilings which create a sense of space.
No detail has been overlooked in the kitchen which features a double lambs tongue Caesarstone benchtop and quality appliances.
"The whole apartment is finished to the highest standard, from the hardwood floors to the kickboards which are all matched throughout," Mr Session said.
"The double lambs tongue Ceasarstone benchtop is my favourite feature. I don't believe there would be many apartments in Newcastle currently featuring the level of finish that this one has."
As part of the renovation, the owners added a walk-in climate-controlled wine cellar that can store up to 500 bottles.
The master suite features high ceilings with lots of natural light, a large ensuite and a walk-in robe.
Upstairs houses an oversized third bedroom that has its own mezzanine area, along with an additional living space.
"It has more internal floorspace due to that mezzanine level being extended out over the cellar," the agent said.
"That does not feature in any of the other apartments in the complex, so that gives it that bigger internal floor space."
Other features include a secure car space, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning, electronic blinds on external windows and plenty of storage space.
Soque Warehouse Apartments also has an on-site cafe, Milford Espresso, at the entrance of the building.
The award-winning warehouse conversion was built in 2006 at the site of the Winchcombe Carson Woolstores which was established in 1940 to cope with the high demand for wool needed due to the outbreak of World War II.
Inspired by New York loft apartments, the building retains original features throughout including hardwood timber columns and exposed beams.
The creative architecture originally designed by Fairweather Proberts aimed to create a residential development that combined the historic elements of the heritage-listed site with contemporary design.
The property is open for inspection on Saturday at 12 noon.
"We have had lots of enquiry," the agent said.
"It is attracting a lot of interest from people in Sydney looking to downsize and get into the Newcastle market."
