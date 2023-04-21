6 things to look forward to this Anzac Day 2023

Learn why Anzac Day matters and what you should look forward to this year.

Thousands will again troop to different venues across Australia and New Zealand to commemorate the 107th Anzac Day on April 25, 2023.

First launched in 1916, this public holiday honours soldier who fought during the first World War barely a year before.

To mark the occasion, the branches of the Returned and Service League (RSL) nationwide have organised services and events for the public. Private institutions like hotels, restaurants and other firms likewise launch similar activities to join these festivities.

Besides veterans and the public, the sporting world will also participate in this day of remembrance by arranging special matches. A few days from now, you'll see tickets to the Anzac Day match on sale soon at your favourite ticker outlets.

Are you getting ready to join? Or is this your first time taking part in this occasion? Below, you'll learn why this day matters and what you should look forward to this ANZAC Day 2023.

The history behind Anzac Day

ANZAC, which stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, refers to the soldiers who fought during the two countries' significant military actions more than a century ago.

The Anzacs landed in Gallipoli, Turkey, on April 25, 1915, after Great Britain declared war against Germany. Around 8,000 Anzacs were killed in the months-long encounter in multiple places in Turkey, which ended around August 2015. The war in Gallipoli saw the defeat of the British-French and Anzac troops.

Anzac day was organised a year after to commemorate this event. Marches were done in London, and a sports day was held in Australia's military camp in Egypt. Soldiers who fought in multiple battles, whether wounded or healthy, showed up in each venue.

From that point onward, Anzac Day became a solemn day of remembrance, pride, patriotism, and resilience.

What to expect

Here are the events worth joining on this momentous occasion:

1. Nationwide dawn service

The day opens with a dawn service, typically at 4.30am, representing when the Anzacs arrived at Gallipoli. This tradition, however, is more linked to the troops' practice of waking up and staying alert at dawn to spot and prevent enemy attacks.

Services will be held across the country in the following venues in and around the state capitals, including:

Perth (Kings Park and Botanic Garden)

Sydney (The Cenotaph in Martin Place)

Melbourne (Shrine of Remembrance)

Adelaide (National War Memorial)

Following these services is a traditional breakfast similar to how the Anzac troops used to have on the battlefield, as you'll see below.

2. Gunfire breakfast

Gunfire breakfast, which typically involves coffee with rum, is done following the Dawn Service. Besides rum-laced coffee, soldiers take bacon, eggs, stew, sausage, and bread before stepping on the battlegrounds.

3. Nationwide Anzac Day marches

This is considered the highlight of the annual event.

Since its inception in 1916, the march has seen minor changes over the years. For instance, instead of having WWI veterans, parades now include former WWII fighters and their families. You may see some of them wearing medals on either the left or right breast or both.

These gatherings will be conducted across Australia. In Sydney, for instance, participants will walk from Elizabeth Street to Hyde Park. A similar parade will be held in Queensland on Adelaide Street, between George Street and Creek Street.

Post-pandemic, this is the second time the government has allowed such parades. Most Australian cities and centres cancelled Anzac Day marches in 2020 and 2021.

4. AFL Anzac Day 2023

On the same day, the Australian Football League (AFL) will participate in the celebration through a thrilling match between two of its major teams, Collingwood and Essendon. This significant sporting event will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which can accommodate up to 100,000 spectators.

5. Anzac Day Stakes

On the same day, horse enthusiasts and punters will see action during the Anzac Day Stakes at the Flemington Racecourse. This handicap race boasts an $140,000 prize pot. Punters can book their bets online and watch live streaming for free.

Otherwise, they can legally participate in two-up (also called swy) games in multiple venues for fun.

6. ANZAC Day clashes

Yet another sporting event to look forward to is the Anzac Day Rugby League. This centrepiece match features the Sydney Roosters and St. George Illawarra Dragons on April 25 at the newly revamped Sydney Football Stadium, also known as the Allianz Stadium.

Get everyone ready

Anzac Day is an annual commemoration of soldiers who have served or continue to serve the country. Besides veterans, active military members, and their families, the public can show appreciation by showing up during the ceremonies.