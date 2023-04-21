Newcastle Jets primed for biggest game since 2017-18 grand final

Ahead of his biggest game in charge of Newcastle, coach Arthur Papas is imploring his troops to seize their opportunity and roll local rivals Central Coast in Saturday's F3 Derby at McDonald Jones Stadium.
While the Mariners are looking to cut a three-point gap to Adelaide United in the race for second on the A-League Men ladder, the stakes are even higher for the Jets as they fight to stay in the hunt for finals.
They'll need results to go their way to cut their own three-point gap to sixth, but Papas says there is only one equation he is thinking about - two games, six points.
"You couldn't probably script it any better, we'd prefer to have a few extra points in the bank but ultimately with two games to go we control what happens," he said.
"It's going to be a very difficult match. They're a good team, they've done really well and it's not going to be an easy match.
"It doesn't matter where you are on the ladder or what the context is if it's a derby match.
"They're in a strong position and it's our job now to make sure when they come here we make it a very difficult place for them."
Newcastle snapped a six-game winless run with a 2-1 triumph against Macarthur FC last time out, and simply must beat the Mariners to set up a crunch encounter with sixth-ranked Sydney FC next weekend.
"We feel like finals started probably about two or three weeks back, some mixed results culminating in a really good result last week and a really good performance," Papas said.
"If you told us when I walked through the door two years ago, we were almost 20 points off being a top-six team coming into the season, we've got two rounds to go with three points outside the six.
"There's been a lot of progress, but ultimately we want to be playing finals football."
Central Coast will look to continue the form that saw them push premiers Melbourne City to a 1-1 draw last weekend, a performance level that would challenge most sides in the league should they recreate it.
"They're fighting for their lives and we want to end the season strong, good momentum going into the finals," Mariners coach Nick Montgomery said.
"We're fighting for that home final and second spot is still up for grabs so it's a big game.
"It's for the fans as well, but then it's no different than any other game, three points on the line and two teams fighting for the three points."
Meanwhile, with the premiers plate in hand and their injury woes eased, Melbourne City will turn their focus towards charging into finals.
City claimed top spot with two games to spare and take on crosstown rivals Western United at AAMI Park on Saturday night. Coach Rado Vidosic admitted securing silverware less than four months after taking over from Patrick Kisnorbo had been validating.
"The emotions have been amazing. To be honoured to coach this group of players that have been so successful, you're kind of thinking that it may probably go south when you first come," Vidosic said.
"But we managed to get some good results. We managed to get some good wins ... and to win the premiership at the end of it, it just showed me that the old geezer has got something left in him and can probably help these young players."
"I was very pleased with that and I'm very excited now for the next six or seven weeks that lay ahead of us."
Reigning champions United are three points outside the top six, making Saturday a must-win game for their finals hopes.
"I'm looking forward to it because this is how the finals will be," Vidosic said.
"We know that we're going to play our first game (of finals) away from home. Whoever we play away will throw everything at us, will try to press us, will be very aggressive, will defend in numbers, will play counter-attacking football.
"I am looking forward to this game to see how we can contain them, how we can manage the game and how we can overcome that situation."
Mathew Leckie and Richard van der Venne will return from hamstring and calf injuries respectively.
"They provided so much attacking power for us. We missed them, we missed their creativity. We missed Richard's constant forward runs. We missed Leckie's calmness on the ball," Vidosic said.
"One thing that maybe helped us with them being away was (Jordan) Bos, he had to step up and he did that. He contributed on that left-hand side really well for us in the last few weeks.
"He's going to be licking his lips to see those two coming back and playing on his side; re-start that evolution on that left-hand side for us."
