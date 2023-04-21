Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets primed for biggest game since 2017-18 grand final

By Alex Mitchell
Updated April 21 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:58pm
Jets co-captain Matt Jurman scored a crucial goal in last week's win against Macarthur. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Ahead of his biggest game in charge of Newcastle, coach Arthur Papas is imploring his troops to seize their opportunity and roll local rivals Central Coast in Saturday's F3 Derby at McDonald Jones Stadium.

