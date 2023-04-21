The Lowedown: Squeaky-bum time has arrived in the A-League finals race

The long-and-winding road leads me back to the never-ending story, according to my son, who gave me a mild scolding for concentrating on the possible permutations of finals qualification in recent weeks.
Guess what, mate. Here we go again!
I've pondered changing the narrative, believe me, but what else grabs your attention in the A-League this season ?
Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC's deficiencies in comparison to usual output, leading to the obvious conclusion that Melbourne City had a stranglehold on the title from very early in the season?
Perhaps the superstars in the league? Where are they?
I've enjoyed the grunt, vibrancy and eclectic nature of goals that Brandon Borello has provided for the Wanderers. Not forgetting the grace and effectiveness of his teammate Milos Ninkovic. At 37, he doesn't get around the pitch as well as he used to, but is the silkiest player in reception of the ball in tight areas, and in the weight and perception of passes, by a country mile.
You can add to that the all-round game of Matt Leckie, pre-hamstring injury, the excellent cameos from Adelaide's Nestory Irankunda, and the consistency of his teammate Craig Goodwin.
Is the league's best player among that group? Are any of them superstars?
"Ninko" certainly was, not so long ago. But have the others reached that level yet?
For me that is the conundrum facing the league.
There is a sameness about the majority of teams, which has created the logjam of clubs between fifth and last.
Where are the superstars?
That in turn leads to and perhaps masks the truth of "the tightest competition in history". The game desperately needs a boost.
Perhaps round 25 of the league can provide a current injection.
The top six could well be decided this weekend, but you would hardly bet against things hingeing on the final round next weekend, given current form.
From a Jets perspective, if Wellington and Sydney FC both win this weekend, inferior goal difference would almost certainly cruel their chances of qualification, even if they were to win both remaining games.
Draws for Sydney and or Wellington would leave the door ever so slightly ajar, but would mean the Jets would have to get maximum points twice.
Losses to Wellington and Sydney would help in the Jets' quest but would draw Brisbane into the equation.
All of which counts for nothing if the Mariners extinguish Newcastle's aspirations by winning the F3 derby tonight.
I'm sure the Mariners would enjoy that, and even a draw might do that job.
However, the Mariners could still finish top two if they beat Newcastle, Adelaide drop points in Perth this weekend, and Central Coast roll the South Australians in round 26.
That suggests the Mariners can hardly be content with a spoiling point tonight, and hence a more open game than might have been the case. That enhances Newcastle's chances, if they are good enough.
For the record, I don't see Wellington getting a point at the Wanderers, and having to beat MacArthur in the last round to ensure qualification. Squeaky-bum time for many!
Finally, a massive congratulations to Nikolai Topor-Stanley on a terrific career and contribution.
He has served all his clubs well, and I reckon Jets fans saw him at his peak, when he and Nigel Boogaard were for a time, in my opinion the best central-defensive combination in the league. Well played, champion.
