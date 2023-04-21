Sporting Declaration: The more the merrier on Jets bandwagon

IT was in England almost 30 years ago that I discovered what a real football fan looks like.
The game was Arsenal versus Sheffield Wednesday at Highbury, midway through a horrible, gloomy winter I thought would never end.
Despite multiple layers of clothing and pairs of socks, the drizzling rain and arctic temperature left my feet feeling like blocks of ice as we sat and watched a game that could well have been charged with bringing the Premier League into disrepute.
These were the days before the Arsene Wenger revolution, when the Gunners were managed by the dour Scotsman George Graham and opposition fans would regularly taunt them as "boring, boring Arsenal".
Two complete strangers were sitting next to me, complaining bitterly throughout proceedings.
"I had to work overtime this week to pay for my ticket," one of them told his mate. "And they dish up this garbage."
I didn't hear a positive word from either of them during the entire game, and understandably so. And then, in injury time, Arsenal talisman Ian Wright popped up to score the only goal of the game and the two blokes next to me leapt to their feet, embraced each other and celebrated as if they'd won Powerball.
"See you back here next week," one said to the other, as they made their way to the exit.
I couldn't help reflecting on those two staunch Gooners this week as the Newcastle Jets prepare for a do-or-die derby clash with arch-rivals Central Coast Mariners at McDonald Jones Stadium tonight.
My guess is that if they're still alive, they both remain regulars at Arsenal's home games. I know my mate who first took me to Highbury way back in 1992 still pays a small fortune for his season ticket and, despite various health issues, makes the two-hour trek from Sussex to "norf" London at every opportunity.
Not all football supporters, of course, are so inclined to stick behind their team, through thick and thin, and unfortunately for the Jets, their fan base can best be described as fickle.
When the going is good, the Novocastrian faithful emerge from the woodwork to jump on the Jets' bandwagon.
It was only five years ago, remember, that a sell-out crowd of 29,410 poured through the Turton Road turnstiles to cheer on their team in an A-League grand final which ended in bitter disappointment, after a 1-0 loss to Melbourne Victory marred by a video-refereeing debacle.
Six months later, when the two teams renewed acquaintances in a grand-final rematch that was also Newcastle's first home game of the 2018-19 season, a crowd of 11,814 turned out.
What happened to the other 17,596 spectators in the interim?
Sadly that's been a recurring theme, not just for the Jets, but dating back to the days of KB United.
If it's a big occasion - an A-League grand final, a visit by David Beckham's LA Galaxy, or an international featuring the Socceroos or Matildas - suddenly everyone wants a piece of the action.
Getting them to turn up on a regular basis, however, is another matter altogether.
This is in stark contrast to the Jets' NRL counterparts, the Newcastle Knights.
Even during the godforsaken years between 2015 and 2017 when the Knights were collecting three wooden spoons, they were still attracting crowds that made many rival clubs jealous.
To put it in context, within 24 hours last week, 4380 rolled up on Friday to watch the Jets score a sensational 2-1 victory against Macarthur Bulls, then the following night 26,084 watched the Knights lose 16-15 to premiers Penrith in golden point.
It would be easy to reach the conclusion that Newcastle is simply a "rugby league town".
But the round-ball code in this region has a proud heritage dating back to 1884, and soccer dwarfs other sports in terms of participation numbers.
Somehow, for whatever reason, it has been an ongoing battle to convert those hordes of participants into bums on seats at the stadium.
This has been a dilemma not just in Newcastle, but across the A-League. Two seasons virtually written off by COVID meant the whole competition was effectively re-starting from scratch.
But whereas Knights diehards couldn't wait for normal service to resume after the pandemic, interest in the Jets has been lukewarm, at best.
This season their average home crowd is 5893, an improvement on the past two campaigns. But compare that to seasons 2017-18 (12,560) and 2007-08 (14,176) and it highlights the challenge they are facing.
Adding to the conundrum is the fact that the Jets have effectively been relying on the generosity of their fellow A-League clubs to survive since the demise of Chinese businessman Martin Lee more than two years ago.
This interim ownership can't continue forever, and the best hope of on-selling the club is surely to have a team that features prominently at the business end of the season and plays in a well-patronised stadium.
Newcastle's players can uphold their end of the bargain by beating the Mariners tonight to hopefully keep their finals hopes alive.
But their fans can play a vital role too. The more the merrier. It might have been a while, but I'm sure they'd welcome you back with arms wide open.
