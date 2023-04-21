Newcastle Herald
North Queensland Cowboys confirm they'll be targeting Kalyn Ponga in comeback match

By Fraser Barton
Updated April 21 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 7:08pm
Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Peter Lorimer
North Queensland have vowed to target Kalyn Ponga in their Anzac-round clash as the Newcastle captain makes his return from a five-game stint on the sidelines due to concussion.

