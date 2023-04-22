Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Toohey's News: Knights likely to keep Ponga up their sleeve

By Barry Toohey
Updated April 22 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga is set to return off the bench against North Queensland tonight, after being sidelined since he suffered a concussion in round two. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga is set to return off the bench against North Queensland tonight, after being sidelined since he suffered a concussion in round two. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The eyes of the NRL world will be focused on Kalyn Ponga today when he makes his much-anticipated return from concussion against the Cowboys in Townsville in his milestone 100th top-grade game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.