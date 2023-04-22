The eyes of the NRL world will be focused on Kalyn Ponga today when he makes his much-anticipated return from concussion against the Cowboys in Townsville in his milestone 100th top-grade game.
But there is speculation we might have to wait a little while after kick-off to see the Knights' $1 million man back in action after his highly publicised six-week lay-off.
While Ponga has been named to start the Cowboys game at five-eighth, there is strong mail to suggest coach Adam O'Brien is planning to ease him back into the big time off the bench.
Tyson Gamble, who has stood in so well in Ponga's absence in the halves alongside Jackson Hastings, is tipped to start instead of coming off the bench.
Ponga's expected benching is clearly designed to take the pressure off one of the game's most talked-about players who was certain to be a major early target for the Cowboys.
Easing him back in after the sting has been taken out of the game would appear a smart move from the coach.
While there has been some talk of Ponga defending out wider than usual when he is thrown into the game in a bid to lessen his defensive workload, it's unlikely to happen.
Despite his recent head-knock history, those close to the Knights captain say he won't be short of confidence.
New recruit Adam Elliott is finally eyeing off a return from a groin injury, telling colleague Max McKinney he wants to play against Parramatta next Friday night.
But coach Adam O'Brien will take some convincing.
Elliott had surgery at the end of last season after tearing ligaments around his groin and pelvis, playing for the Raiders during the semifinals.
He aggravated the injury on debut for the Knights in the opening round against the Warriors.
After that 55-minute stint, he's been sidelined ever since.
Elliott is no doubt keen to get back on the field against the Eels. But with the Knights having the bye the following week during Magic Round, you can bet O'Brien will be erring on the side of caution if there is even the slightest doubt about Elliott's fitness.
If you're looking for proof of how far the Knights have come on the recruitment front in the space of a couple of seasons, look no further than the backline coach Adam O'Brien was forced to run with in the corresponding game against the Cowboys in Townsville just two seasons ago.
Injuries were clearly an issue back in 2021, as was COVID, with the squad forced to travel up on the day of the game.
The backline that day was fullback Kurt Mann, wingers Starford To'a and Brayden Musgrove, centres Enari Tuala and Simi Sasagi and halves Phoenix Crossland and Blake Green.
The Knights were beaten 36-20.
It's one of the great stories that will go down in Knights' folklore
Back in the club's initial season in 1988, coach Allan McMahon debuted a local rugby convert Adrian Bubb in the top grade late in the season against Balmain.
McMahon's strict instructions to the debutant were simple: "Tackle everything that moves out there but under no circumstances do you touch the footy."
Bubb, who played just one top-grade game for the club, could never be accused of not following the coach's orders to the letter.
Late in the game, when the blond prop was urged to take a hit-up, Bubb stunned teammates by saying: "I'm not allowed to."
Sadly, the Knights original, who had been living in Queensland, passed away last week after a battle with a cancer-related illness.
He is survived by wife Suzanne and four children, Jacob, Jasmine, Olivia and Zali.
Plenty of other stories will no doubt be told at a celebration of life service for "Bubby" on Monday at St John's Anglican Church, Cooks Hill from 1.30pm.
Could the Knights be on the verge of sealing a brother-and-sister signing package deal?
Newcastle have already bolstered their long-term halfback stocks with the signing of one of Queensland's best young No.7 prospects Zac Herdegen. And it could turn out to be a deal that also lands them his older sister, Jayde.
Schoolboy prodigy Zac 17, has shunned the Broncos to sign with the Knights for the next three years. The Wavell State High student is playing for Norths Devils.
Older sister Jayde, a five-eighth who has played for Queensland under-19s, is also understood to have been on the Knights' radar.
Frontrunner Lachie Miller's big lead in Baz's Best player of the year competition has evaporated with Tyson Frizell narrowing the gap to just two points following the Knights' heartbreaking golden point loss to Penrith last Saturday. Despite starting the game on the bench, the versatile Kurt Mann picked up the major points ahead of Frizell and Tyson Gamble.
Rd 7 - Knights v Panthers: 3 Kurt Mann 2 Tyson Frizell 1 Tyson Gamble
Leaders: 10 Lachie Miller 8 Tyson Frizell 3 Jackson Hastings, Leo Thompson, Dane Gagai, Kurt Mann 2 Kalyn Ponga, Tyson Gamble, Greg Marzhew, Phoenix Crossland.

