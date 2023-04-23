Newcastle Herald
Animal Liberation Newcastle protest Professional Bull Riders event

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated April 23 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 4:00pm
Cody Heffernan in action at Newcastle Entertainment Centre at Saturday's PBR Australia Origin I. The series next heads to Queensland. Picture supplied
Cody Heffernan in action at Newcastle Entertainment Centre at Saturday's PBR Australia Origin I. The series next heads to Queensland. Picture supplied

WHILE Newcastle rodeo enthusiasts pulled on their jeans and boots for an evening of bull-riding action on the weekend, protesters called for a ban on the sport in the city and beyond.

