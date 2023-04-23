WHILE Newcastle rodeo enthusiasts pulled on their jeans and boots for an evening of bull-riding action on the weekend, protesters called for a ban on the sport in the city and beyond.
Animal Liberation's Newcastle group on Saturday protested outside the Professional Bull Riders Australia (PBR) at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Queensland took the honours in the sold-out spectacle, with 21-year-old sensation Macaulie Leather leaping into first place in the Australian national standings after an 87-point ride on After Dark in the first round.
Reigning PBR Australia champion and NSW captain Cody Heffernan said heading to the Hunter was welcome.
"It's always good to ride in Newcastle. It's always good coming here," he said.
Outside the arena Animal Liberation Newcastle branch leader Darren Brollo said the rodeo event is "not something we want to see in our community".
"Our protest aligns with broad public views about how we regard and treat animals and that animals should never be exploited as props for human entertainment."
Mr Brollo hopes to see an end to bull-riding entertainment across the state.
"This legalised animal abuse has been banned in the ACT since 1992 and is banned from most of Europe and the UK. We're just calling on the NSW government to start looking at this with some clear eyes," he said.
PBR Australia general manager Glen Young said the Newcastle event was a highlight of the calendar "and we're looking forward to coming back again next year".
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
