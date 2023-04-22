A packed Newcastle Library saw a vibrant crowd gather to spread love and support for well-known drag queen Timberlina on Saturday morning, April 22.
Around two-hundred supporters turned out ahead of a planned protest at her Rainbow Storytime event.
'Even in the face of hate', Timberlina acknowledged her supporters with a wave and a thank you, before heading inside to conduct a special, glitter-filled storytime extravaganza.
"I was so overwhelmed with all the supporters," she said.
"We had booked our session for sixty people and that turned into two-hundred, so we moved from the kids section to the main area of the library."
She said the love she felt from the people of Newcastle brought tears to her eyes.
"To know that Newcastle came out in force to show their love and support, and how Rainbow Storytime is so important. We're here and we're not going anywhere," she said.
She said despite a planned objection, there were less than five protesters in sight.
"There were maybe two people but they quickly got in their cars and left from what I heard. So if that doesn't say we won then I don't know what does," she said.
Timberlina said drag queens were symbols of pride and inclusion and events like Rainbow Storytime helped children understand the "world is made up of all sorts".
"We're doing it again next month so come along and support us."
Newcastle Museum Archive Libraries and Learning director Julie Baird thanked those who came out in support of the library's program.
"We were really happy with how today's storytime went, there was so much joy and happiness in the room. It was really nice to look out and see how well this community interacts," she said.
"Anyone who saw it [storytime] today would understand it's a safe and inclusive space for all children."
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
