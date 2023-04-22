With the boating season wrapping up on Anzac Day, Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie is anticipating many boaters to make the most of the long weekend.
Unit commander Jim Wright said crews will be on duty along with the 24/7 radio base over the weekend leading into Tuesday.
"The weather looks like it's going to improve so we are expecting a few more boats on the water and we will be ready to provide any assistance needed," he said.
Boaters are urged to keep an eye on the weather forecast, wear a life jacket when heading offshore and to log on and off with Marine Rescue via VHF Channel 16 or the free Marine Rescue NSW app.
"Make sure your boat is in good condition, has plenty of fuel and your batteries are charged up," Mr Wright said.
He also warned those operating vessels to steer clear of alcohol.
"Alcohol and driving a boat doesn't mix. If you're going to operate a vessel, do it sober."
"The Lake is such a great spot to be boating, so use your common sense and stay safe out there."
This summer Marine Rescue NSW has undertaken almost 3,000 rescues.
Mr Wright said with the busy season coming to an end, it would allow the crew to concentrate on training.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
