Newcastle young gun on course for big summer after matchplay success

HARRY Atkinson only snuck into the Jack Newton NSW Junior matchplay championship as the seventh seed.
Now, he is the matchplay king and has booked a place in the end-of-season Champions Trophy at Bonville for a sixth straight year.
"It is my first big win in a while, probably since the Greg Chalmers Junior Masters at Shelley Beach 18 months ago," Atkinson said.
"It also gets me a start at Bonville. I have qualified for that tournament every year since I was 12.
"I was fifth in it last year and it would be great to go out with a win."
The top eight on scoring average in each age division for the year contested the matchplay championships at Magenta Shores last weekend.
Atkinson was among three winners from the Hunter.
Amy Squires (Nelson Bay) continued her solid run of results, beating Michelle Bang in the final of the 15-16 years girls.
Jesse Linden (Newcastle) backed up his age-division success at the Jack Newton International Junior Classic by accounting for Charlie Kerr in the final of the 12 years boys.
Ella Scaysbrook (Newcastle) went down to Matilda Sulling in the final of the 16-17 years girls.
Players in each age were divided into two pools of four.
Atkinson beat Riley Millers (3&1) and Jed Thomas (3&2) and halved his match with Callan Robinson to finish top and set up a final showdown with State junior representative Chun-Ta Wu.
The decider was square after 16 holes before Atkinson made two amazing saves, including one for birdie at the last, to win 2-up.
"Normally you are dead if you miss the fairway at Magenta," Atkinson said. "I got a bit of luck. Both times the ball was sitting up in the sand and I managed to capitalise."
Atkinson, who is in year 11 at Macquarie College and turns 18 in July, hopes the matchplay win acts as a springboard for a big summer.
"After the Champions Trophy, I plan to play the NSW, Australian and Avondale Amateurs," he said.
"Until then I will continue to practice hard and work with my coach Ryan Smith."
** Matt Saad will take a four-shot lead into the second round of the Newcastle club championship.
Saad produced one of the rounds of his life, shooting a four-under 68 on Saturday to equal the course record.
Former club champion Luke Ferrier is second after an even par 72. Defending champion Tom De Wit is among four players on 75.
The top eight after the second round this Saturday progress to the matchplay knockout.
** Charlestown professional Blake Windred will take confidence into in the West Australian PGA, starting in Kalgoorlie on Thursday, after an encouraging start to the Australia summer.
Windred finished 17th in the West Australian Open on Sunday, compiling rounds of 69,68,70,74 to be at seven under.
Simon Hawkes was the winner at 17 under.
It was Windred's first event back home after a difficult stretch in Europe on the World DP Tour and Challenge tour.
The 25-year-old was fourth at nine under entering the fourth round at Joondalup Country Club on Sunday.
He was even through eight holes, but dropped three shots on the turn before a birdie at the last to sign for a 74.
Charlestown amateur Jye Pickin carded rounds of 71,73,72,75 to be tied for 47th at three over.
