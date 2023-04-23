WILDFIRES captain Rob Puli'uvea hopes to return from injury in a fortnight ahead of a clash with joint leaders Norths, saying the Hunter squad aren't getting "too far ahead of themselves" despite a strong start to their Shute Shield campaign.
Sitting equal first on the ladder, narrowly behind on for-and-against, the Wildfires are now one of four clubs to open 2023 with a 3-1 record after Saturday night's 34-21 victory over West Harbour at No.2 Sportsground.
Hunter bounced back from last weekend's loss to Sydney University (29-26) and ensured they remain undefeated at home this year, having accounted for Manly (27-19) and Randwick (31-24) in Newcastle in rounds one and two respectively.
Puli'uvea, sidelined with a fractured cheekbone suffered on Good Friday, says the Wildfires are also conscience of Sydney sides potentially getting Super Rugby Pacific players back later in the season.
Hunter, who rejoined Shute Shield in 2020, narrowly missed the finals last year.
"Obviously we're trying really hard not to get too far ahead of ourselves," Puli'uvea told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's new ground for us, playing a handful of games and being up that end of the ladder. It's really good for the history of the club and all that.
"We're really mindful that we've got no other option than to start well. A lot of the other teams get Super Rugby players back over the next few months.
"We have to rely on the cattle that we have to start well and maintain it."
Puli'uvea described a "messy win" against the visiting Pirates, "leaving a few points out there in the first half when we were camped inside their 22".
Outside centre Alesana Pohla scored a try in what was judged a man-of-the-match performance.
"He's coming back from niggling injuries in the pre-season, doing what he does really well. Lateral movement in attack and skipping on the outside of defenders to create space for himself or his wingers," Puli'uvea said.
Deon Evans-Ao landed a double for the Wildfires while Donny Freeman, Tiueti Asi and Isaac Ulberg also crossed. Connor Winchester kicked two conversions.
Second-rower Puli'uvea says he won't return this weekend, but has circled a trip to Warringah on May 6.
"It's not as bad as it could have been. I didn't need surgery or anything so hoping to be back the next couple of weeks," he said.
Elsewhere on Saturday and Norths are no longer undefeated after going down to Manly (29-24), Souths edged past Warringah (21-17), Gordon beat Eastwood (45-28), Randwick caught Easts (43-24) on the ladder while Uni lost to Hunter's next opponents Two Blues (33-17).
In the women's Jack Scott Cup, the Wildfires enjoyed a 70-0 triumph first up against West Harbour at home on Saturday.
LADDER: Norths 16, Hunter 16, Gordon 15, Manly 15, Randwick 11, Easts 11, West Harbour 10, Sydney Uni 9, Souths 8, Two Blues 8, Eastwood 8, Warringah 4.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
