Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

High time for Hunter Wildfires in Shute Shield, extending winning streak at home in Newcastle

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 23 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Second-rower Morgan Inness playing Shute Shield for the Hunter Wildfires against West Harbour at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday night. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Second-rower Morgan Inness playing Shute Shield for the Hunter Wildfires against West Harbour at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday night. Picture by Stewart Hazell

WILDFIRES captain Rob Puli'uvea hopes to return from injury in a fortnight ahead of a clash with joint leaders Norths, saying the Hunter squad aren't getting "too far ahead of themselves" despite a strong start to their Shute Shield campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.