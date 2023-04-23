LAKE Macquarie have earned their first competition point of the NNSW NPL Men's season following a 1-all draw with Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Sunday.
Roosters player Josh Maguire (49th minute) split the deadlock shortly after half-time by capitalising on a deflected shot from just inside the 18-yard box before hosts Magic levelled proceedings via a penalty converted by Jarred Baker in the 90th minute.
Lake Macquarie, with two catch-up games scheduled next month, had lost six straight to open their 2023 campaign along with Thursday night's 1-0 Australia Cup defeat by Weston.
The bottom-placed Roosters (one point) now have something to show for their efforts while Magic (11) stay fifth on the ladder after eight rounds.
"I'm pretty comfortable getting a point. We set up to get a point," Lake Macquarie coach Steve Piggott told the Newcastle Herald.
"Scored the first goal and sit with five at the back ... trying to make them go round you. We're a little bit naive in some areas, but you can only deal with what you've got available.
"I actually sprayed them a bit at half-time. It's the first spray for the season. I thought we looked like a team that played 90 minutes on Thursday and we didn't have much energy, sitting back too deep.
"I just challenged them to get out a bit further and frustrate them, putting another one up top helped. Got the rewards in the end, really proud."
Piggott says "we've improved each week" and also referred to the upcoming transfer window: "maybe we pick up a couple and they liven us up a bit".
Sunday's other two matches saw Maitland rally in the second half to share the spoils with Edgeworth at Jack McLaughlin Oval while frontrunners Charlestown rebounded against Olympic at Darling Street Oval.
Maitland netted twice in quick succession after the change of ends to secure a 2-all draw while an 83rd minute header proved the difference in a 2-1 result for Charlestown.
Lambton's Scott Pettit scored deep in stoppage time for a 2-1 victory over Valentine at Arthur Edden Oval on Saturday.
Cooks Hill cam from behind to defeat New Lambton 2-1 at Alder Park on Friday night with a player from each side sent off after a scuffle near the hour mark.
In the NNSW NPL Women's competition on Sunday, both Olympic (16) and Broadmeadow (16) jumped Charlestown (15) into a share of the overall lead.
Jemma House and Elodie Dagg scored in Olympic's 2-0 result at Lisle Carr Oval, handing Charlestown back-to-back losses, while Broadmeadow thumped Warners Bay 16-0 at John Street Oval.
New Lambton beat Mid Coast 2-0 at Alder Park.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.