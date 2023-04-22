NEWCASTLE City have ended a seven-year drought at Hylton Moore Oval, charging home to beat Terrigal-Avoca on Saturday.
The Blues 12.10 (81), who hadn't won at the Panthers' home ground since 2016, kicked the last five goals and piled on 31 points in the fourth quarter to snap their long-running losing streak at the East Gosford venue.
The Panthers 12.7 (79) scored the first two goals of the final quarter and looked poised for victory, but City coach Mitch Knight said momentum carried his side home.
"We spoke about it last week that the last time we won there was in 2016," he said.
"Hylton Moore has been a bit of a fortress for Terrigal, so it was pleasing to get the win.
"They had a couple out, but they were still up and about.
"They probably got us to play the brand of footy they wanted to play.
"During the game we showed glimpses of how we wanted to play ... [but] then at the back end of that last quarter we really started to play our brand of football and ran over the top of them."
City's win came in Panthers stalwart Chris Bishop's 250th game.
Centre-half forward Jack Woodhams led the way for City, kicking five goals. Skipper Mitch Crawford had three.
Woodhams has returned to City this season after playing in Victoria in recent years.
"To be fair, he probably could have kicked eight or nine. He missed a few," Knight said.
"But he was great up front, provided some really good leads and was strong overhead."
City are unbeaten in three games and sit second, equal on points with leaders Maitland.
The Saints 12.9 (81) were without a host of regulars against Nelson Bay 6.3 (39) at McMahon Oval and took a while to hit their stride in the wet weather.
But they comfortably accounted for the Marlins in the end to continue their unbeaten run.
The victory sets up a top-of-the-table clash with City at No.1 Sportsground next Saturday where one team's run will likely come to an end.
"Two undefeated teams on top," Saints coach Dustin Spriggs said.
"A lot of our younger guys wouldn't have played Cup on No.1 because they've been doing work on it the last couple of seasons, but it will a great test 5pm next week.
"We'll definitely know where we're at after that game."
In the other men's match, defending premiers Killarney Vale 22.14 (146) smashed Singleton 5.6 (36) at Adelaide Street Oval.
In the women's fixtures, City 6.7 (43) beat Terrigal-Avoca 2.4 (16) and Killarney Vale 22.19 (151) belted Lake Macquarie 1.0 (0).
Cardiff host Warners Bay on Anzac Day.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
