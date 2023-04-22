Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Black Diamond Cup: Newcastle City end seven-year losing streak at Hylton Moore Oval to remain unbeaten

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 23 2023 - 1:52pm, first published April 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Durbridge helped Newcaslte City to their third consecutive victory on Saturday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Ethan Durbridge helped Newcaslte City to their third consecutive victory on Saturday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

NEWCASTLE City have ended a seven-year drought at Hylton Moore Oval, charging home to beat Terrigal-Avoca on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.