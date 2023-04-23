MEREWETHER'S Jackson Baker has fallen on the wrong side of the mid-season cut's tightrope this year, but vows to "get back where I belong" in 2024.
Baker will now drop off the world tour for the rest of 2023 and needs to requalify via the second-tier Challenger Series, which gets underway on the Gold Coast next month.
He arrived in Western Australia just inside the cut line, ranked equal 21st, but his loss to Callum Robson on Saturday was only compounded by Liam O'Brien upsetting 11-time world champion Kelly Slater and Barron Maiya leapfrogging ahead after eliminating Caio Ibelli.
Baker's fate was sealed when World Surf League (WSL) officially released the final list.
Only 12 months earlier, Baker was among those names to continue on tour in his rookie season.
"Crazy what can change in a year," the Novocastrian posted on social media on Sunday.
"Just squeezed through by one spot last year and this year I fall off by one spot.
"Life can be tough at times, especially right now, but I've been through enough shit to not let this get in the way of where I want to be and what I want to achieve.
"I feel this year I've been surfing the best I've ever surfed and put together some of the best heats I've had on tour.
"Onto the changas [Challenger Series] to get back where I belong."
Baker (12.44) won his opening heat on Friday but went down to fellow Aussie and good mate Robson (14.10) in the round of 32, marking his fourth exit at that stage this year.
"When it comes down to the end and you're on top and your good friend's just showing the emotion that he showed, he's just upset and it's just heavy. Especially with the cut and obviously the implications, it's not nice but it is what it is at the end of the day," Robson told WSL media.
Baker recorded a career-best result at Bells recently, reaching the last eight and missing out by just 0.1 against defending world champion Filipe Toledo.
Merewether clubmate and world No.6 Ryan Callinan, a Bells finalist and already safe from the mid-season cut, made the round of 16 but lost to Maiya on Sunday.
Callinan (10.33) was left playing catch up after Maiya's back-to-back sixes (13.10).
Quarter-finalists Ethan Ewing and Connor O'Leary are left flying the Aussie flag in the men's draw at the Margaret River Pro.
Stephanie Gilmore was knocked out shy of the women's semis on Sunday but the eight-time world champion survived the mid-season cut.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.