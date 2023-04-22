Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Over and out for Newcastle Jets after 3-1 loss to Central Coast Mariners

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 22 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 7:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Beka Mkeltadze on the attack against Central Coast on Saturday night. Picture Getty Images
Newcastle's Beka Mkeltadze on the attack against Central Coast on Saturday night. Picture Getty Images

THE Newcastle Jets are effectively dead and buried in the race for the A-League finals after a 3-1 loss to arch-rivals Central Coast at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.