Merewether surfer Jackson Baker has dropped off the world tour, missing the mid-season cut after going down in the round of 32 at the Margaret River Pro.
Baker will now head back to the second-tier Challenger Series, which starts on the Gold Coast next month, in a bid to requalify for the main competition again in 2024.
He arrived in Western Australia, the fifth and final stop before the men's top field was reduced to 22 surfers, locked in a battle to keep his spot for the rest of the year.
Ranked equal 21st and needing to reach the last 16 in order to improve his overall points tally, Baker (12.44) fell short of fellow Aussie and good mate Callum Robson (14.10) in the round of 32 on Saturday.
Later results also didn't help Baker's cause, including Liam O'Brien upsetting 11-time world champion Kelly Slater and Barron Maiya leapfrogging ahead after eliminating Caio Ibelli.
"Going into it, I've got to do what I've got to do. But when it comes down to the end and you're on top and your good friend's just showing the emotion that he showed, he's just upset and it's just heavy," Robson told World Surf League media following his win against Baker.
"Especially with the cut and obviously the implications, it's not nice but it is what it is at the end of the day."
Merewether clubmate and world No.6 Ryan Callinan (13.33) continued his recent run from Bells, accounting for US opponent Kolohe Andino (11.93) in the round of 32 on Saturday.
Callinan now faces Maiya in the round of 16 with action already underway in Western Australia on Sunday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
