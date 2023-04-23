A mellow,, family-oriented crowd of 2500 enjoyed an eclectic, quality line-up to get them through starry Saturday night at Gum Ball on the Dashville property at Lower Belford in the Hunter Valley.
Saturday headliners The Baby Animals were up to the task, with lead singer Suzi DeMarchi as classy as ever, delivering hit and hit and hit with panache and style. One Word, Early Warning, Painless and more.
Little known Canadian rockers The Sheepdogs were simply stunning, with vocal harmonies, catchy hooks and blazing guitar riffs that passed back and forth between lead guitarist Ricky Paquette and lead singer Ewan Currie.
Sydney duo Kirsty Tickle (saxophone) and Jonathan Boulet (percussion/sampler) kicked off the evening with their energetic electric jazzy fusion instrumental numbers.
Johnston City flipped the switch in the next set, with a big band of locals laying anthemic rock tracks, including a new number Girt by Sea, that showed they can mix it with the best and certainly belonged in this slot.
Rob Younger and The New Christs stepped up next, and certainly captured a moment in time from the past.
The Skyhooks show was a crowd favourite, for the fact they played a ton of memorable (and danceable) hits, like Living in the 70s. Smut, and You Just Like Me Coz I'm Good in Bed.
The Gum Ball opened on Friday afternoon, with Mudhoney headlining on Friday night, and continues through Sunday, with Paul Dempsey headlining on Sunday.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
